VPN is software that encrypts your internet traffic and allows you to browse through the internet anonymously. Many people use a VPN service to protect their online activity from cybercriminals.

Today, there are numerous VPN options to choose from, and picking the best one that fits your needs can be a difficult task. You can use a VPN on all your devices, and this allows you the convenience to browse from anywhere. Read on to understand some of the best VPN services available in the market.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is ideal when it comes to privacy, speed, and unblocking restricted sites. It is also easy to use, comes with excellent apps, fast speeds, and a reliable 24/7 customer support system.

You can use ExpressVPN on iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and Blackberry. You can also install ExpressVPN on your home router, games console, and Android TV. This VPN service features split tunneling, kill switch, military-grade encryption, and DNS leak protection to boost your data security.

Further, ExpressVPN has a no-logging policy that guarantees your anonymity in all situations. If you experience any challenges, you can always contact their 24/7 chat support for assistance. Whether you have experience or not, you can use this VPN service with ease.

ExpressVPN gives you a unique combination of comprehensive functionality and simplicity. Once you subscribe to the ExpressVPN service, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you sufficient time to test it. If you do not like the service, you will get a refund.

NordVPN

NordVPN offers approximately 5,000 servers in around 60 countries, robust DNS leak protection, 6-gadget support, and 2048-bit encryption. This VPN service also comes with system-wide and application-specific kill switches and proxy extensions for Firefox and Chrome browsers.

Users can also pay through various options like PayPal, Bitcoin, and credit cards. NordVPN features a fast, smart DNS like SmartPlay attribute that you can use to navigate geo-restrictions and clear a wide range of streaming services.

One of the setbacks you may experience with this VPN is the below-average user experience. For example, destination cities are not listed in alphabetical order, and navigating through the VPN can be a difficult task. NordVPN offers various subscription options.

For example, users can choose the two-year subscription special offer or the monthly subscriptions. You will also get a 30-day money-back guarantee that gives you a chance to test the service. If you are not satisfied with the service, then you will receive a full refund of your subscription fee.

Surfshark

Surfshark features a playful yet laid-back branding. It is one of the fastest and reasonably priced VPN options in the market today that offers reliable internet security. If you are working on a budget, then Surfshark gives you a robust VPN for nearly half of what competitors charge.

Surfshark’s applications may not be comprehensive but they have a great appearance and are easy to use. You will only need to tap the quick connect button to operate them. You can also access your favorite apps on a wide range of devices. Surfshark offers extensive simultaneous connections with one subscription plan.

As a result, you can safeguard all your gadgets. This VPN service features a split tunneling, kill switch, and AES-256 encryption. However, if you are looking for a robust setup in your VPN, Surfshark may not be ideal for you.

Users get value for their money. For example, if you choose the 12-month subscription service, you will be paying up to $2.50 less per month. You will also get 12 months free. Again, you can cover all your gadgets with a single subscription plan.

Private Internet Access

Private internet access VPN is robust, all-round, and available at a fair price. This VPN comes with various features that users will enjoy. It is available in over 60 locations in up to 40 countries. It comes with apps for Mac, Windows, Android, Linux, and iOS. It also features extensions for different browsers, and users will get extensive tutorials for routers and other gadgets. With this convenience, you can use this VPN anywhere.

One of the setbacks you will experience with this VPN is that the apps are not easy to use. However, they offer robust security and come with numerous expert-level services. The Android app does not come with a “Favorites” system which means it takes longer to identify commonly shared servers.

Still, this VPN is user friendly and can safeguard you every time you access unconfined Wi-Fi. The Private internet access VPN features a kill switch to protect you in case the VPN malfunctions. Your mobile device will vibrate to indicate a successful connection.

Take Away

Choose your VPN, depending on your needs. If you have difficulties choosing the ideal VPN, this guide should ease your search.