Out of 43% of data breaches targeting small businesses, 69% of the incidences are the work of outsiders. Internal offenders account for 34% of the attacks, according to the Small Business Trends. Small businesses have less protected networks, which is why they are prone to cyberattacks than large enterprises. By using automated attacks, cybercriminals can easily hack into hundreds or thousands of small businesses with less secure endpoints. Although no one is safe from cybercrime, you can reduce the risk of consistent hacks if you make an effort to improve your company’s data security.

Document Security Policies and Procedures

When it comes to cybersecurity, documentation is essential. You will need to document your protocols to establish a security culture that will manage risks advanced technologies present within organizations. Additionally, cybersecurity policies and procedures act as proof of compliance for employee training and a guide for daily business operations.

Policies such as firewall rules, password policies, and data retention guidelines allow your employees to access the latest security information and practices with ease. It is also essential to focus on data security compliance and make documented cybersecurity procedures a central part of the business.

Understand the Security Solutions You Need

You need to utilize the correct security solutions to prevent possible data breaches regardless of the size of your business. Some security tools you will require include anti-virus software, firewalls, vulnerability scanning, and intrusion detection systems. While a lack of security tools is the reason cybersecurity is prevalent, limited knowledge on how to configure and use data security solutions by employees is a major concern that entrepreneurs should address.

It is, therefore, crucial to hire security management experts to guide you through data security management. According to DSC, security professionals help entrepreneurs to analyze the organization’s unique security risks and requirements. Experts will help you build an all-inclusive plan to keep your business safe and secure. They will also guide you in buying a security product and the configuration process.

Plan for Employee Awareness Training

Without proper knowledge of physical cybersecurity, staff members are likely to expose sensitive business information. Consider investing in employee awareness training to prevent risks. Hold staff accountable by encouraging them to share information when they notice something suspicious. Besides, security protocols are ever-evolving, and hackers keep improving their skills. So make an effort to stay up to date with new cyber and physical security practices.

Secure Data Backups

Every business should have a physical data backup. However, storing unsecured physical data presents potential risks. Secure electronic spreadsheets, financial files, and word processing documents to prevent loss of information in the event of disasters like fire, floods, and outages. Also, enhance data security on the cloud by encrypting information, monitoring the cloud environment, and keeping backups in separate locations. That way, you will always have a copy of the information should anything happen.

Securing your business and customer information is fundamental for success. Consider utilizing firewalls, anti-virus software, and enforcing safe password policies. Be sure physical cybersecurity strategies are custom-made to fit your business needs.