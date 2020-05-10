The generality of Google and Facebook employees resume back to their offices for work next year, but they are to carry on with their duties from home. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to company employees that they will have to continue working from home till the end of the year, while only a handful will be allowed to resume work at their company offices.

According to Pichai, the few workers that will be allowed to work in corporate offices will resume in June or July, and they will resume with enhanced anti-COVID-19 safety measures in place. While about 10%-15% select Google staffers that will resume in offices by July, other employees are free to pop into the office when they are free, Pichai said.

Also, the CEO said workers can take May 22 off to decompress so that they wouldn’t suffer burnout. “Take the time to do whatever you need to do to prioritize your well-being,” he wrote.

Facebook also said most of its workers will continue to work from home to the end of 2020 to beat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The few who must work from offices will do so starting July, but most employees have the choice of working from home.

“Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don’t have this flexibility to access shared public resources first,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote. “I hope this helps contain the spread of COVID-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon.”

Facebook CFO Dave Wehner said 95% of the social giant’s workforce would work from home while only essential workers need to work from the company’s data centers and other facilities. With over 48,000 employees and 3,300 new hires this year, Facebook plans to employ more than 10,000 workers again before the end of this year. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg canceled all in-person conferences for the company till next year.

Source: npr.org