While closed-circuit security cameras were first invented in Germany in 1942, it wasn’t until the last few decades that they came into use in residential homes. And it wasn’t until the last few years that smart home systems and modern cameras made it possible for homeowners to check in on their homes from anywhere.

While security cameras have come a long way in recent years, they are far from created equal. Many are 1080p or even lower resolution — this means that the picture is often far from clear. Keep reading to learn three ways that 4K cameras can help elevate your home’s security experience.

1. Capture the Important Details

While any sort of security system might seem better than not having anything at all protecting your home, that isn’t always the case. If a burglar strikes and all you have is a grainy, pixelated image of the individual approaching your home or breaking into the front door, you’ll only find out what you probably already knew without your security cameras; that someone was there, and that they got in. With a 4K camera, you can catch crisp, clear images of exactly what is going on around your home.

The arrest rate when dealing with home break-ins and burglaries is just 13 percent. Having a photo of the criminal can be the difference between catching the crook and keeping him or her from striking someone else’s home, and allowing them to get away with their crimes.

2. See Your Entire Perimeter

Even if your non-4K security camera is able to capture somewhat clear images of people standing on your doorstep or the view of your living room, odds are that the further an individual gets from the camera, the less clear the image becomes.

When you increase the quality of the camera, you also increase your range of vision. With your camera angled correctly, you’ll be able to not only keep an eye on your front porch, but you might also be able to see the cars passing by on the road in front of your house. Or perhaps you can see who is in front of your garage door, but also the vehicles that are parked on your driveway.

In the case of a break-in, this can make it easier to distinguish whether the burglar arrived on foot, or perhaps the type of car they were driving. You may even be able to make out a license plate, which can have a huge impact on the police’s ability to track down the suspect.

But this is useful for more than just stopping crimes. You might be able to see your children get off the bus or watch to see when older kids get home and park in the driveway. If your front lawn gets vandalized, a 4K security camera system might be your only chance of finding out who is behind the damage.

3. Catch a Few Good Moments, Too

Security cameras help you keep an eye on your home around the clock, but it isn’t just criminals and trespassers that they’re watching out for.

When grandpa makes that unbelievable catch during a backyard game of touch football or your son makes his first dive into the swimming pool, your security cameras might just catch that as well. Too many moments pass by when we aren’t ready and waiting with a camera. If your security system is pointed just right, you may get lucky and capture a moment that would have otherwise lived on only in memory.

Protecting Your Home With 4K Cameras

From capturing every detail to widening your range of view, 4K cameras make all the difference when it comes to protecting your home. Upgrade your system today to start using your high-quality cameras to watch for criminals and maybe even capture a few special family memories.