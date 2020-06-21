With football being the most popular sport in the world, it’s safe to say that its full of beloved players and teams, but across the world, there are stars that shine brighter than the rest and their skill has turned them not only into sporting legends but also into household names to even the less enthusiastic of people, not just fans. Their passion, skill, and determination has allowed them to make not just an impact on fans and the sport itself, but also gaining them unthinkable wealth along the way as the sport grows in popularity, it generates more and more money resulting in player transfers and salaries to increase alongside. So let’s take a look at the best there is in the world of football matches today.

Lionel Messi

Current reigning men’s best football player in the world, Messi has been very successful in the sport ever since he began playing for a Spanish youth team, wherein his first year he was the top scorer. He made his career while playing for Barcelona FC and first started his professional career after signing his first senior player contract on his 18th birthday, with his €150 million buy-outs lasting up until 2010, but he decided to continue playing for the team.

Messi sends the crowd crazy when he graces the pitch with his passion, dedication, and undeniable skill, not only is the holder of the title of the best player in the world, but also the proud winner of six of the most prestigious single-player award in the world – Ballon d’Or. Messi has given a lot to the sport of football, but he has not gone without as he is currently one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, not to mention his numerous lucrative sponsorships and endorsement deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Next up is none other than Messi’s professional rival, Ronaldo, who has fought to take the top spot for the best male player in the world, but even without the title, he is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to grace the sport. Ronaldo made his mark on the professional scene playing for Manchester United, then moving his talents oversea to lending his skills to Real Madrid before landing in at his current club – Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has his fair share of professional achievements, such as…

5x winner of best FIFA men’s player

5x Ballon d’Or winner

3x UEFA best player in Europe

19x best scorer

As well as all of these great career achievements, he has made an amazing fortune from his skills, as well as from sponsorships and endorsements from big brands such as the sports giant Nike, luxury watch brand Tag Heuer and Herbalife. Ronaldo has become immensely famous across the world, is not only a household name but also being the most followed person on Instagram, with over 223 million followers, beating out every other celebrity, such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, the Kardashians, and all his fellow football stars.