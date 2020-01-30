Statistics show that across the globe, more than one million people lose their lives in car accidents each year. Sadly, this figure averages 3,287 fatalities each day. In 2017, the US motor vehicle accidents resulted in 40,327 deaths, an increase compared to 34,439 fatal car collisions reported by police the previous year.

Distracted driving (texting, phone calls, eating and drinking, applying makeup, operating the radio, talking to passengers, and other distractions) caused motor vehicle accidents that claimed 3,166 lives in 2017. Driving under the influence of substances, vehicular defects, extreme environmental and weather conditions, and hazardous road conditions also cause road incidents.

People who have accidents caused by vehicular defects reserve the right to file a lawsuit against the car company that manufactured their vehicle. In situations where hazardous roads cause accidents, someone may file a suit against the town or city where the incident happened, as the city is responsible for any unsafe conditions and should fix their roads.

All parties involved in an automobile accident should seek legal counsel, whether they did or didn’t cause the incident. Situations where someone incurs mild or severe injuries especially require the services of trustworthy personal injury attorneys, such as those at The Davis Kelin Law Firm. Legal professionals at The Davis Kelin Law Firm provide relevant, objective advice concerning clients’ specific circumstances. These skilled attorneys and experts in personal injury and medical malpractice cases understand that clients differ in their medical and economic needs following an accident. They fight for clients to receive the compensation they deserve to cover medical expenses, income loss, or damaged or totaled vehicles.

People involved in accidents should document and photograph any injuries they sustained, seek medical attention as soon as they can, note the costs of medical care, and report any changes to mobility or ability to work caused by the incident. They should also take pictures of damages to their vehicles, such as smashed bumpers or fenders, destroyed grilles, crumpled hoods, damaged doors, broken windows, and cracked windshields.

If an accident results in a cracked windshield, among other damages, people should get their windshield fixed as soon as possible. The windshield is an essential vehicular safety feature that’s just as vital as a seatbelt, an airbag, or a brake pad. Windshields protect the interior of vehicles, the driver, and the passengers. This glass protection covers individuals in the car from the environment, flying debris, and ultraviolet radiation (UV) rays from the sun.

Even the most robust and durable glass can incur damages. Motor vehicle owners should get professionals to repair their windshields, whether cracks are due to accidents, flying rocks, pebbles, and debris, or fallen trees and branches. Covering the windshield or broken windows with plastic bags isn’t good enough, as it makes it easy for people to break into vehicles. When windshields go a long time without examination and repair from a professional, the likelihood of the damage worsening increases.

For high-quality repairs to damaged windshields, vehicle owners should consult a professional windshield repair and replacement service, such as Orange Blossom Auto Glass. This reliable Orlando windshield replacement and repair company fixes front and rear windshields and side windows. Glass experts at this company can restore and repair windshields with mild or severe chips and cracks. These professionals know the correct way to remove and input glass, which is crucial to car safety.

Entrusting legal experts and glass experts with auto accidents ensures the parties involved that they will get the outcomes they deserve following a road incident. At the same time, they focus on taking care of themselves and recovering.

