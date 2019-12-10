The cooler months of the year can mean plenty of good times ahead for many people. Cozy nights by the fire, thick jumpers, warm drinks, and snowy scenes can be a delight! Yet the cold temperatures can also wreak havoc on our skin: it can become dry, cracked, flaky, and breakouts can become more common.

However, making sure that you’re taking good care of your skin during those months will help reduce the risks of such problems occurring. These are just some of the ways that you can keep your skin healthy in the wintertime.

Don’t Have Hot Baths

Warming up in a hot bath or shower after a chilly day might seem like a good idea, but this intense heat can break down the lipid barriers of the skin, which can lead to moisture loss. Instead, use warm water and stay in for a shorter amount of time.

If your skin is so dry that it becomes itchy, then having a lukewarm bath with oatmeal or baking soda will help to relieve this. If this continues, then you may have to see a dermatologist and be prescribed a lotion for your dry skin.

Use a Humidifier

Central heating systems and space heaters will blast hot, dry air into your area. Yet using a humidifier will mean you add moisture back into the air, which will help your skin from drying out. Try using several small humidifiers throughout your home to help disperse the moisture more evenly.

Keep Your Skin Moisturized

The moisturizing products you use in the summer months may not work during the winter, so start using different products. You may wish to find an ointment moisturizer, rather than a water-based one, as it will retain your skin’s moisture. You could even try premium products such as CBD rescue cream.

Wear a Scarf and Gloves

Don’t expose your skin to dry air for long periods and instead wear gloves, socks, and other similar items to keep you warm if the temperature is too low. Protect your hair from the dry air too, and wear a scarf or cap. Exposure to bad weather and dry air in the winter for prolonged periods can mean you damage your hair and skin.

However, you should avoid wearing wet gloves and socks. This is because the water that will be in them will end up irritating your skin.

Eat a Balanced Diet

You should eat a diet that’s full of nutrients, vitamins, and proteins, and keep yourself well hydrated too. This will help your skin retain moisture during the winter months. Healthy foods for winter include pomegranates, dark leafy vegetables, potatoes, citrus fruits, and almonds. Eating dairy products will also help, as will regularly consuming curd.

However, drinking excess water won’t help with dry skin. Although you could consider drinking warm water with a little squeeze of lemon in it. Adding a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil to your daily diet may also help to protect your skin balance in the winter.