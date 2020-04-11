To beat the boredom associated with the COVID-19 lockdown in every part of the globe, Apple TV Plus is offering original content to everyone while people will also be able to enjoy YouTube Premium movies and shows for free.

In the United States, viewers were able to watch rare Apple TV+ programs for free since Thursday, while international viewers will start to enjoy the premium service from April 10. YouTube Premium subscribers who would fork out $11.95 per month to watch original titles have also begun to enjoy them for free.

“With a diverse collection of fan-favorite YouTube originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content.

For Apple TV Plus, some of the original content that will stream for free include –

The Elephant Queen

Little America

Servant

For All Mankind

Dickinson

Helpsters

Ghostwriters

Snoopy In Space

And on YouTube Premium, some of the unique titles to stream for free include –

– Escape the Night

– Step Up

– High Water

– Impulse

– Foursome

– Sherwood

– Hyperlinked

– We Are Savvy

– King of Atlantis

Meanwhile, HBO has also begun to stream tons of free content to its viewers and Sling TV offered 7 days of over 40 live TV channels to its subscribers for free. While people have commended Apple TV Plus for the free offerings, the only glitch is that potential viewers must own an Apple device and its requisite app to watch the live streaming content.

With these dedicated streaming services, people all over the world can cope with the family isolation that coronavirus has brought and enjoy quality fun time with loved ones without financial costs.

