If you’ve just launched a small business or have been building yours slowly for the past few years, it’s never a bad idea to think about how you can build upon your successes. After all, if you don’t have a vision for your company and its future, you’re likely to be left in the dust. The world of entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly competitive, and as a small business owner, it’s crucial for you to find different ways to improve and differentiate your business from the competition. With the following tips and tricks, you’re bound to find even more success in your business.

Use OKR software to get more done.

If your team has productivity problems, it’s important to implement the right methodology to get things accomplished. Using OKR software, your business can better define internal goals and track whether or not you’re measuring up to those goals on a quarterly basis. OKR stands for objectives and key results and has been adopted by hundreds of incredibly successful companies, including Google. Whether it’s setting and tracking personal goals on an employee by employee basis or aligning a team’s goals with your company’s overall benchmarks, OKR software platforms from companies like Profit can be a major boon for your small business. With the right OKR solution, your team will work smarter and more efficiently, translating to more goals being achieved and higher employee satisfaction.

Spice up your video with the right gear.

Nowadays, video content is becoming increasingly important as a part of any business’s brand. This is especially true with small businesses, where the right digital content can really set them apart from others. Whether you’re creating an animated display ad or content for a featured post on social media, it’s crucial that you can create engaging video content that drives your audience to your website. With the right gear, this is easier than ever. Some of the most impressive shots in the world of video are still aerial perspectives of events, services, or even the groundbreaking of a new office suite. You can buy drones online and get an inexpensive tool for creating professional aerial camera shots in no time. Best of all, retailers like NewEgg offer detailed customer reviews and star ratings, making it easier to determine whether or not the drone you’re shopping for is a good fit.

Consider an experiential campaign to drive organic social engagement.

Experiences are becoming more important in brand marketing. If you can come up with a creative way to position your business with an interesting visual experience, you may be surprised at the free advertising you get from others’ social media accounts. Whether you’re creating a unique pop-up concept or are just bringing an interesting cardboard cutout or prop for people to pose with at your next trade show, consider how experiential engagements can play a role in getting your name and your products out there. From HBO creating a stunning recreation of Westworld to Volkswagen’s Jetta Haus events, the sky’s the limit when it comes to creating dynamic social engagements.

As you can see, the possibilities are endless when it comes to different ways to strengthen your small business. Using technology is an ideal way to start setting yourself apart from others, and can be the difference between you looking dated to consumers and seeming cutting edge. Obviously, it’s common to feel concerned when executing any new strategy in your company. With the above strategies in mind, however, those worries should a thing of the past. Technology has a vital role to play in how you operate your company, so make sure to think outside the box and use the above software and tools to really boost your team’s productivity, sales, and overall image.