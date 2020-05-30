The Trading Standards office in London and the City of London police are working to block the fraudulent sales of a $349 (£283) USB flash drive that the manufacturers claim protects against 5G radiation. Known as the 5GBioShield, the device came to the attention of the government after one member of the 5G Advisory Committee in Glastonbury commended the USB stick as very helpful.

The Trading Standards office and the UK police are looking to pull down the website of the company marketing the device after technology experts found that the product does not protect against dangerous radiation from the 5G spectrum as touted but is only a scam. On closer inspection, the Pen Test Partners in the UK found that the device is only a USB stick with 128 MB of memory, 25 pages of PDF content, and a cheap sticker.

The website selling the “5GBioShield USK Key” claims that it is a “quantum holographic catalyzer technology for the balance and harmonization of the harmful effects of imbalanced electric radiation.” The seller states that the flash drive “provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyzer…through a process quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key re-harmonizes the disturbing frequencies arising from the electric fog induced by devices, such as laptops, cordless phones…”

According to the company, the device creates an invisible bubble that protects its users from 5G radiation after it is plugged into a laptop or any other eligible device. The seller claims however that the device does not block Wi-Fi but only the 5G spectrum from harming users. Analysts who examined the device stated that the company is only profiting from the general fear of 5G technology, where people incorrectly stated that wireless technology causes sterility and responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I joined the working group in good faith, expecting to take part in a sensible discussion about 5G,” said Mark Swann, a volunteer who analyzed the device. “Sadly the whole thing turned out to be a clueless pantomime driven by conspiracy theorists and skeptics.”

Several other people have stated that the 5GbioShield USB Key is nothing but a gimmick to scam people out of their money by piggybacking on the widespread paranoia surrounding 5G technology. It is hoped that the government will move fast to block the sale of the fraudulent product before millions of people around the world fall for the scam.

Source: engadget.com