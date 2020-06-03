Top 10 Reasons to Learn RPA

“Robotics and other combinations will make the world pretty fantastic compared with today”

– Bill Gates.

Well, that’s true because as we are growing, so are the technological advancements, which have contributed to a fantastic experience in our lives. Robots as a Service (RaaS) has been gaining popularity, whereby the companies rent or invest in robots and robotic processes to serve in the operations. These robotic technologies are used in manufacturing, healthcare, security, e-commerce, etc.

For example, in e-commerce industries, robots are used in the warehouses to perform all the client related requests and process the orders. Healthcare industries are using these technologies to perform complex surgeries. Similarly, it has proven to provide benefits wherever it is used. The ROI is also achieved in the companies, especially the newer ones who cannot spend too many costs on human resources. Sometimes, the robots are rented. Therefore RaaS has projected a higher chance of growth.

The businesses are faced with certain challenges of providing effective work in a quicker manner. Often, these works are regulatory and require a lot of time and formalities when done by people. Also, the companies are also faced with the pressure of optimizing the costs. So, from several years Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has taken its place in the industries, and organizations are making most of it by delivering error-free, sophisticated solutions.

RPA has been helpful for shifting the workforce to the core business processes from repetitive tasks which are often time-consuming and take up a lot of costs. The report of Grand View Search says that the global RPA size is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027. The major RPA players are Uipath, automation anywhere, and Blue Prism.

Let’s explore details about the RPA and why the organizations must invest in the newer trend.

What is RPA?

The robotic process automation(RPA) is the process of doing business operations with the help of robotic technologies in order to reduce human effort. The purpose of RPA is to produce quick and effective solutions. There is some clerical work such as producing an invoice, filling up forms for certain formalities, registration, etc. these tasks are repetitive in nature and consume a lot of time. Every time a person does this, they are required to check all the details. So, all this information is faced with the possibility of human errors. Hiring people for this purpose is also expensive sometimes. For every area in business, these workers are required.

RPA offers software tools that have bots to interact with people and perform basic business operations. The top players of RPA are Uipath, Automation Anywhere, and Blue Prism. Among these, Uipath is popular. It has a community edition available for free and provides a user-friendly designer interface. Whereas the Blue Prism does not offer a trial version or the free version to users, also it provides a user-friendly visual designer interface. Finally, Automation Anywhere requires users to have advanced programming skills to use making it least popular among the three players. The other companies of RPA are Workfusions, Redwood, Pegasystems, Edgeverve, etc.

Top 10 Reasons to Learn RPA

RPA has proven beneficial to the organizations by making the business processes run effectively without causing delays. So the popular reasons as to why an organization should invest in RPA are the following:

RPA tools have the ability to handle multiple tasks without causing ambiguity. Hence the results are clear to understand and easier to follow. RPA has been used to do those clerical work which requires attention to details and takes a lot of time to do The technologies to RPA have been beneficial for reducing costs, as it does all the clerical work. It requires initial fixed costs that give long term returns. It’s a myth that automation technologies will replace human beings. The fact is, it may replace the work, but it has also created new opportunities for people also. The users of RPA tools do not need special hard skills such as programming languages, to operate the tools. These tools have been simplified for all walks of people to work on it. It just requires initial training to make the users aware of the tools. In the dynamic business environment, the tools are created in such a way that they can adapt to the newer technologies and changes without causing trouble. So once invested in these tools, you will not be required to hesitate to use it for the longer term. The errors are easily traced and displayed for further correction. The automation process can be regularly deployed and modeled. RPA uses the concepts of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in its software bots that take the user data and predict the advanced patterns. These patterns are useful for further decision making and analysis. When everything is automatic, there is the least requirement to audit the process manually. This delivers error-free results and supports the regular compliance process.

Conclusion

The RPA provides a lot of job opportunities for fresh graduates and professionals. Observing the very positive applications of RPA, the companies Walmart Anthem, Deutsche Bank, American Express Global Business Travel, AT&T, Ernst & Young, etc. have adopted this newer trend. According to Indeed.com, the average salary of an RPA developer ranges between $57,317 for Automation Technician and $93,157 per year for a developer. The salary varies with experience and positions.

If you have a keen interest in solving the business circumstances, start your career by taking up a course in Robotic Process Automation with Uipath. After completing an online course, you can appear for RPA certification exam questions which will help you verify your knowledge. Ultimately, you can open your doors to the plethora of opportunities in RPA out in the marketplace.