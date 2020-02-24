Our five basic senses, sight, smell, sound, touch, and taste, have equal importance in the roles they plan in how we perceive and understand environmental stimuli and the world around us.

Hearing is a complex process comprised of actions and reactions that require many parts of the ear to collaborate. Different parts of the ear work to convert sound waves into information the brain can interpret as sound. Through the ear canal, sound waves travel to the eardrums, causing them and middle ear bones to vibrate. In the inner ear, called the cochlea, these vibrations become signals that the auditory nerve receives.

The auditory nerve signals the brain, which interprets these signals as sounds. The average ear has an estimated 12,000 hair cells. These sensory cells sit on a membrane that responds to incoming sounds with vibration. Each frequency of complex sounds vibrates the membrane at the highest degree at one location, causing us to hear different pitches within one noise. Louder sounds, for instance, increase the vibration’s amplitude, causing us to perceive loudness.

While most people can hear loudness, quietness, and a variety of different sound pitches, some people hear a ringing in their ears. This sensation, called tinnitus, can be distracting and annoying, making concentration and paying attention hard. Tinnitus is the perception of a nonexistent sound in one ear or both ears. For some people, the tinnitus experience comes and goes. Others experience the ringing sensation and other tinnitus symptoms continuously.

In some cases, headaches and migraines, dizziness, and nausea may accompany tinnitus. Tinnitus, an audiological and neurological health problem, affects more than 50 million Americans. The sensation has a wide range of how it affects everyone. Most people hear a nonexistent ringing, while others experience buzzing, roaring, hissing, or clicking noises.

Suggested causes of tinnitus include consistent exposure to loud noise, such as music and noisy machines. Prolonged noise exposure may cause damage to the cochlea, which in turn may cause tinnitus or complete hearing loss. Other suggested reasons for tinnitus include ear muscle spasms, head and neck injuries, and inner ear disorders.

People living with tinnitus, who may or may not use a hearing aid, might be able to lessen the sensations they feel and prevent them from worsening by avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption, eliminating stress, and getting adequate rest and sleep. Tinnitus could be a result of taking certain medications and prescription drugs. People who experience tinnitus should visit their primary care physician or doctor to discuss if they should stop taking medication.

Some people avoid visiting doctors and other health professionals, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, and hospitals because they don’t have an insurance plan and can’t afford to pay medical expenses. People with tinnitus or another medical condition can benefit from having a health insurance plan that may provide coverage for some or all aspects of healthcare they receive.

Insurance seekers can visit HealthInsurance.com, an online health insurance quote provider, to receive medical insurance quotes for health plans available in the United States. Using this online resource, people can learn about HMOs, PPOs, insurance companies, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance policies, and Medicaid. HealthInsurance.com provides people with information relevant to the United States that enables them to choose a Medicare plan or other health plan that provides the right coverage, suiting their financial and medical needs.

To relieve tinnitus and its accompanying symptoms, people should consider trying the natural hearing relief formula offered by Tinnitus 911. Tinnitus 911’s product consists of healthy, natural ingredients like green tea and vitamins. This practical solution relieves phantom noises and ringing sensations while soothing the central nervous system. In addition to improved hearing, users of Tinnitus 911’s product can experience benefits such as improved thinking and memory.

Instead of suffering through tinnitus, people should identify and avoid tinnitus triggers and try a natural, safe solution, courtesy of Tinnitus 911, that can provide much-needed relief.