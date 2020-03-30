If you want the best design, the most beautiful, the most technologically advanced and the most sought after, you only have to buy in Switzerland. However, a watch from one of the largest manufacturers is expensive. But is it possible to buy a cheap Swiss watch at a reduced price? The answer is yes, but you have to work a little harder to find it.

The best watches in the world come from Switzerland and dream of owning one. Each manufacturer has a specific style and niche, be it the complicated movement of Patek Philippe, the history of Panerai diving watches, or the aeronautical heritage of Breitling watches. Each of these watches and other brands can cost several thousand dollars. And while many want to own one, many also want good deals. So where can you find a cheap Swiss watch?

Well, you won’t find them in your local department or in your watch store. The prices of Swiss watches continue to stagnate considerably; typically, you won’t see huge price drops during the sales period you make for other luxury items. The main reason for this is that most manufacturers produce only a relatively small number of watches per year – only around 35,000 Panerai watches are produced each year. Demand generally exceeds supply. Stores know this and know that they don’t have to give up the price to attract customers. The fact is that they can sell the watches without having to lower the price.

However, if you go to the store, you may be able to negotiate “extras” like belts. Don’t think of them as peanuts; Patek Philippe belts are made from hand-sewn crocodile skin and cost hundreds of dollars to replace them. If you get a free belt, you will save money in the future.

Okay, getting “extras” is great, but you still don’t have a cheap Swiss watch. You have to go online and start looking. For starters, many online retailers sell for less than their department store competitors because they have less overhead and because they sell full-bucket watches. You will be amazed at the price difference you can find. You can also get free “extras” at a great price.

But truly smart buyers go further. Many will try to shop in stores in Europe. The stores have a very close relationship with the manufacturers, and the prices can be very competitive, and you can also find a wider range of products.

The wiser looks even further. There are many good stores in Hong Kong and Singapore that sell Swiss watches. The price is generally lower than in Europe or the United States, and exchange rates can significantly reduce the actual cost of the watch. If you know the exchange rates and can handle the extra hassle of shopping overseas, you can really find a cheap Swiss watch – save hundreds of dollars.

However, if you buy abroad, you will have to transfer the money first or pay by credit card (remember that paying by card means that the merchant pays a percentage to the credit company, so do not pay by card and negotiate an additional one) Discount). You will also need to fax your ID.

One last point: you have to pay a little more to the shipping company when you import the watch. You can contact the company in advance and find out how much it will cost.

Finding a cheap Swiss watch takes more work, but if it was easy, we would all be walking around with a Swiss watch on our wrists.