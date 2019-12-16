Although we tend not to think about it, hazardous waste is actually all around us in the modern world. From hospitals to chemical factories, we’re constantly exposed to practices that use harmful materials and disposing of them safely is a growing business. By 2021, figures suggest that the hazmat suit industry is set to be worth nearly $8 billion.

Biohazardous materials require incredibly careful cleanup and taking this into account, wearing the correct protective equipment is of paramount importance for anyone involved. Environments that require personal protective equipment include working in hospitals and chemical factories. Both of them pose a threat to wellbeing via exposure to hazardous materials.

What are Bloodborne pathogens and why are they so dangerous?

Bloodborne pathogens are infectious microorganisms that are contained in human blood and can cause serious diseases to spread. There are numerous serious bloodborne pathogens including but not limited to Malaria, Syphilis, and HIV. Taking the correct precautions when working in an environment where bloodborne pathogens might be present is a non-negotiable requirement, and it’s important to be using industry-recognized equipment that can be relied upon. If you’re putting together a first-aid package, then including biohazard cleanup kits will keep you protected from bloodborne infections. These kits come with ‘fluid solidifiers’, which act fast to turn fluids to solids and prevent dangerous pathogens from being able to cause infection.

Use chemicals safely with PPE Personal Protective Equipment

When using any harmful material, it’s crucially important to make sure that you’re using the right equipment to protect yourself from potential harm. Coming into contact with strong chemicals can cause lasting damage to soft tissue and as such, requires careful handling. However, in the event of an accident having the correct attire can be the difference between an accident and a catastrophe. Wearing a face mask and breathing equipment can protect you from airborne chemicals, which if breathed in can cause serious damage to the respiratory system. Long gauntlet-style gloves can protect hands and arms from serious burns to the skin if you’re handling anything acidic or high temperature. Wearing special boots alongside elasticated-cuff suits will ensure any harmful material captured by the suit runs off without getting a chance to drip into your footwear.

Taking the proper care and precautions when working in hazardous environments is incredibly important and not doing so could really heighten your risk of serious injury or contracting a deadly disease. It doesn’t take too much foresight to ensure that you’re equipped with the right clothing for the specific environment in which you work, and wearing the correct PPE (personal protective equipment) could very well be a lifesaver. Injuries at work are commonplace and in certain working environments such as hospitals and care homes, there is always the possibility of coming into contact with bloodborne pathogens. Fortunately, there are companies who work hard to develop and supply specialist equipment to make working in these environments as safe as it possibly can be. Make sure to take the proper precautions and invest in personal protective equipment so that you’re safe and secure.