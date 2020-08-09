A smart meter is a clever way to take control of your electricity bill. It doesn’t cost anything to have one and can even save you money in the long run. To help you make the most of the new technology on the market to help you and your energy provider, let’s look at what a smart meter is and what kind of benefits installing one could offer.

What is a smart meter?

Electricity providers will offer commercial customers smart meters to help themselves gather more information about power outages and your energy use and to give you more information about your electric rate and your electricity plan. Smart meters measure your energy usage as a homeowner or a renter, feeding information about when and how much electricity you use back to your energy company. This means your meter reading doesn’t have to be done manually, giving you increased privacy at home.

Depending on the meter and your electric supplier, some smart meters can also turn your electric supply on and off remotely, measure the power quality, and notify electric companies of outages. With all this information, you can make sure you have the best option for your electricity needs.

How do I get a smart meter?

Smart meters are easy to install and the provider will pass the installation cost along to your energy provider. It doesn’t disrupt your access to direct energy, but merely measures and keeps track of your average electricity rate. You can, therefore, make sure that you have the best option of a utility company or supplier in your service area, by tracking and comparing your electric service. Make sure you get the best rate possible on the electric market by using the handy information from the smart meter. This tool is designed to help you save money and also gives you control of your electric plan.

What are the advantages of owning a smart meter?

As noted above, you will be able to see if there is a better option for your supply plan by getting more accurate and up-to-date information on your energy bill. Not only that, but your energy company will also have more information available, making outages less likely. That means a cheap electric rate for you, plus a better service provided for you. It’s a great option for everybody involved.

What to do with the new information from a smart meter?

You might now be equipped with useful information from your brand new smart meter, but what to do with it? Compare electricity providers with iSelect and see what other options for electric providers are out there. You can compare customer reviews, customer service ratings, and more for different energy companies. Now that you know what your electric rate is, based on the information from your smart meter, you’ll be more clued up on exactly what rate plan you need.

Using a comparison tool also allows you to look for different sources of direct energy, such as renewable energy or natural gas. Whether you are a renter, homeowner, or a business customer, making your electric choice shouldn’t be done in the dark (literally). To find a new plan today and make sure it’s the best plan for you and your individual needs, no matter whether you need energy for commercial customers or as a residential customer. Retail electric providers are there for everyone and iSelect is here to help you find your way through the maze of choices for different suppliers.