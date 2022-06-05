Sega to Release Mega Drive Mini 2 Console with 50+ Games in Japan

On Friday, Sega Japan disclosed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 console will launch in Japan on October 27. The gaming company revealed that the console will feature more than 50 game titles which come in a Mega CD drive.

The game console is fixed to be sold for 10,978 yen ($84). But it is not yet known when the games will be released in the United States or other parts of the global market.

The Mega Drive Mini launched in Japan in September 2019 – and as Sega Genesis Mini in the US on the same day. The one released in Japan and the one released in the US had 42 games in both markets – but different titles.

Some of the game titles in the Mini 2 to be released in October are:

Silpheed

Shining Force CD

Sonic the Hedgehog CD

Yumemi Yakata no Monogatari (Mansion of Hidden Souls)

Poppuru Mail (Popful Mail: Magical Fantasy Adventure)

Virtua Racing

Bonanza Bros

Shining & The Darkness (Shining in the Darkness)

Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar)

Magical Taruruto-kun (Magical Taruruto)

Fantasy Zone (a bonus title)

The Mega Drive Mini 2 has a game-pad with six buttons – but the earlier Mini that first launched in Japan had two game-pads – and the Genesis Mini for the US featured a game-pad with three buttons.

The entire Sega gaming package includes the console, CD titles, gaming hardware, and cartridge. According to gaming analysts, the entire package and pricing may differ when the game is eventually released in the United States and other international markets.