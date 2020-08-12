Are you thinking about taking up running? Do not just simply think about it. Do it. Running is one of those sports that you can pick up at any given time, no matter your skill level. It takes time commitment, and patience. And the right pair of running shoes. Maybe you are not fully convinced that becoming a runner is not such a good idea. Well, think again. Running can do wonders for your health. Keep on reading to find out how running can improve your physical and mental health.

Running can help you lose weight fast(er)

If you have difficulty losing weight or you would like to lose weight faster, forget about the gym. It is a fantastic exercise because it burns a lot of calories, suppresses the appetite, and targets belly fat. As long as you do not reward yourself with something unhealthy after the running session, you will be fine. Running is the best workout for weight loss because it is accessible. All you need is a decent pair of shoes and a friend to keep you company. Speaking of which, Brooks is one of the few brands that makes running shoes comparable to the likes of Nike. If you look hard enough, you are sure to find Brooks running shoes coupons. It is less expensive than joining a gym or getting a personal trainer.

People who succeed in losing significant amounts of weight are those who exercise. Runners are generally leaner and lighter as compared to people who engage in other types of exercise. Just so you know, running burns more calories than swimming or bike riders. Success is not guaranteed. More exactly, you must pay very close attention to your diet. Do not eat a brownie or an extra slice of pizza thinking that you have earned it. You can burn between 200 and 300 calories if you do a serious workout. For the slimmer, better you, it is paramount to create an overall calorie deficit. Make progress by running on a regular basis. This way, exercising will feel more natural and you will not give up after just one week.

Running enhances knee health

Many fear to take up running because they are convinced it will hurt their knees. The truth is that running boosts knee health. It does not cause any kind of damage to the joints. If you experience knee pain, it is a sign that you are exercising too much or you need to improve your flexibility. Even people with osteoarthritis can start running, so do not be discouraged if you have a chronic knee issue. After a few months of running, you will notice a visible improvement in cartilage health. Additionally, you will build and maintain strong bones. The bones respond to the stress by reforming so as to better handle it. The bones of the leg, pelvis, and spine will be much stronger.

When you hear someone say “Running ruins your knees” teel them that it is simply a myth. There is very little evidence to support the fact that running gradually wears away the cartilage in the knees. Instead, there are studies showcasing that running protects the knees from inflammation. After working out, you have significantly lower levels of cells linked to inflammation in the synovial fluid. Do not waste any more time and put those shoes on. if you have recently suffered an injury, it is recommended to be cautious. Do not run as if you were participating in a marathon. Keep your knees soft and bent – in other words, do not straighten your legs when you run.

Running helps you sleep better at night

You can fall asleep, but once you are asleep you cannot sleep deeply. You wake up in the morning tired, feeling sleepy and groggy. If this is the case, you might want to take up running. It helps by tiring your body out more and reducing stress levels. You will sleep like a baby after a hard run. It takes a couple of months for your body to get used to the intense physical activity, so do not worry if you do not see any changes in your sleep just yet. Your body needs to take some time to adjust to the new training stimuli. A single workout will not fix your problems, but a consistent habit will. Do not give up, even if you think it is hard.

Running is good for your memory

It is normal to forget about things from time to time. However, if this is more than a normal occurrence, you should take measures because having a bad memory can be frustrating. Surprisingly, running can give you a memory boost. It encourages new cell growth in the hippocampus, a structure that is very important when it comes down to learning. You do not risk developing a neurodegenerative disease and delay age-related cognitive decline. Moderate- and high-intensity exercise is beneficial for episodic memory, which is the memory of everyday events. You can easily recall past experiences or emotions. What is more, you can easily switch between tasks because it does not hurt memory encoding.

Running reduces the body’s levels of stress hormones, which have an impact on mental processes. While a little bit of stress can turn out to be a good motivator, too much stress can lead to health problems like high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. Running, just like other forms of cardio exercise, can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It enhances the production of endorphins that contribute to the good feeling. Running regularly relaxes you and helps you stay calmer. You have a high degree of control over your body and life. Chronic stress can shrink the area of the brain responsible for memory and learning, so you might want to avoid mental or emotional strain.

If you have decided to take up running, a good pair of shoes is a must. Running shoes prevent injuries and improve athletic performance. Find something that is gentle on your feet. The last thing you want is massive amounts of pain in your feet.