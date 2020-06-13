Human beings live by routines and patterns. Breaking out of these routines can prove to be complicated. While falling into patterns is comfortable, it isn’t always a good thing. For anyone staying in a nursing home, a routine can be a bad thing.

Most of the time, people take their parents or loved ones to nursing homes because they require around the clock care for their medical needs. While sometimes letting your parent stay in a nursing home may seem like a temporary thing, it also might end up being their home for the rest of their lives.

If you and your parent feel like it is time they came back home, then there are ways to go about that. However, according to the Institute on Aging, there are certain hurdles that one has to go through for the process to be successful. Some of these obstacles include medical, bureaucratic, and logistical difficulties.

Understanding what this process entails will make it easier for you to take your loved one out of a nursing home. Below are some of the factors that you should consider if you plan to remove your parent from a nursing home.

Is Your Parent Safer in the Home?

While removing your parent from a nursing home may seem like a good idea, it is essential to consider whether or not they would be much better at home or in the nursing home. Sometimes getting an ailing parent out of a nursing home can prove to be a disservice to them.

If the parent is better off at the facility and you are assured that they would get the best medical care, it might be wise to arrange frequent visits. You may also want to consider placing them in an active adult community where they can socialize and make friends.

Do They Have Serious Medical Requirements?

Ailing older adults may require around-the-clock medical help, which is usually provided in nursing homes. According to CTV News, you should consider whether or not you have the proper equipment and skills to provide adequate care before you consider removing your parent from a nursing home.

Families should be able to provide the appropriate medications such as injection and pills, oxygen tanks, and dressing wounds. Consistently providing 24/7 care can be a very stressful task and can take a toll on one’s emotional and mental health.

Have There Been Any Changes in Their Health Conditions?

While sometimes one might feel prepared to accommodate an ailing parent, it is crucial to consider if the parent’s medical needs have progressed with time. Since you are no longer with your parent every day, their illnesses and needs might have changed and might require longterm care, which can only be provided in nursing and care homes.

Is Your House Equipped for Their Needs?

It is vital to ensure that your house is easy to navigate to avoid accidents. Equipping your home to accommodate your parent may include installing bathroom handles, ramps, getting steady and firm handrails, and using smart home technology, among others.

Why You May Want to Remove Your Parent From a Nursing Home

Aside from feeling ready, there are other reasons you might feel the need to remove a parent from a nursing home. One of these reasons is medication errors by the nurses at the long-term care home. According to The Nursing Home Abuse Center, a medication error in nursing homes shouldn’t exceed a five percent error rate.

If the error rates are higher, a nursing home requires undertaking the necessary actions to correct the errors. Some of the most common mistakes include not providing enough liquids with medications, administering eye drops improperly, administering expired medicine, and failing to monitor the resident accurately after giving them medication, to mention a few.

The above reasons qualify as medication malpractice and can form grounds for a lawsuit. If you feel that there are any medication errors in the nursing homes, you should get in touch with medication errors in nursing homes lawyer who can tell you more about your options.