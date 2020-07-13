We often hear people bragging being sober for years. The reason behind their gesture of pride and happy life is sobriety. Parents need to understand how their lives can impact their children. A victim of drugs often fools himself into thinking he is controlling his drug intake and enjoying life whereas he is being controlled by drugs. One can never know when this pleasurable betrayal of drugs will be over and it will lead your life towards misery and desolation. Drug addiction is defined as a brain disease, which includes compulsive drug use despite harmful consequences. In simple terms, it is the inability to stop doing drugs. It leads to failure to meet work, social, and family obligations. In old times, people used to disgust drugs and drug addicts without realizing they are the victims. Most of the people used to die either in isolation or due to the overdosage of drugs. Over time rehab centers were built to take care of drug addicts. Today a team of health and medical professionals is serving at rehab centers to bring a drug addict back to life. Browse this site to get more info about the best drug rehab in Dallas.

Types of therapies

Rehab facilities include several types of services according to the needs of the patient. Most volunteer patients prefer out-patient services. Out-patient therapy does not require any residential treatment. Patients can stay at home and schedule their therapies according to their need and intensity of services offered. Out-patient cost is less than residential services and quite suitable for mild patients. They can easily manage their full-time jobs and family life however extensive social support is required in such cases. In-patient or residential treatment can be both long-term and short-term. Again, treatment varies from person to person. Short-term residential treatment requires 3 to 6 weeks of intensive treatment. Later on, when drug abstinence is maintained, they can switch to out-patient therapy. Long-term residential treatment ensures cure and 24-hour care of a patient. It is one of the most effective therapies to bring a person back to a healthy life. Very often drug addicts develop physical and psychological diseases like depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, etc. Many of them even try to attempt suicide. Drugs cut out the pleasures and comforts of life; a drug addict becomes sick and weak. The real meaning of living is replaced by drug craving. In such scenarios, long-term residential treatment is very effective. It meets all the needs of the patient. 24-hour care takes care of the patient to prevent him from external harm like drugs, the company of drug addicts, temptation to commit suicide, etc. In-patient therapy for serious patients can last from 6 to 12 months. This treatment is highly structured and thoughtful. It designed with a healthy lifestyle routine and physical activities to ensure a better residential treatment life for patients.

Benefits of Rehabilitation Services

Physical Benefits

All the drugs cause physical harm to different organs of the body. For instance, alcohol affects the liver and brain the most. It is very rich in calories too; these calories cannot be stored and are to be consumed at once. This results in appetite loss and sudden weight loss leaving body weak and timid. Rehab centers ensure healthy food intake. The treatment plan addresses the physical problems of a person as well. Proper care and treatment of the body at rehab centers result in a healthy body within 6 to 12 months.

Psychological Benefits

Treatment addresses the psychological needs of a patient. It is the most important benefit and service of rehab. It is very important to focus on developing personal accountability and a sense of responsibility as well as socially productive lives. Counseling and group therapies ensure changing the schemas of the patient and replace them with the importance of life and family. It reconstructs the damaging beliefs, self-concepts, and destructive patterns of behavior. These behaviors are replaced by more harmonious and constructive ones.

Emotional Benefits

Sadness, anger, agitation, and being short-tempered are some common emotional attributes of drug addicts. Many of them are disliked socially because of their outrageous behavior due to loss of temper. These are some of the adverse effects of drugs however rehab facilities can address these problems. Residential treatment provides a pleasant environment 24/7. Counseling and abstinence of drugs work together and change thoughts behind these negative emotions. It results in positive emotions and positive thinking. The validation and appreciation from the therapist, family, and therapeutic community boost the self-esteem and self-confidence of the patient.

Lifestyle Benefits

A rehab treatment plan prepares a person for a new drug-free healthy life. It allows you to get back to work and interact socially. The residential treatment helps you to return to sports, exercise, and eating healthily. It improves general health and benefits the well-being of a person.