Has your car recently started producing strange whining sounds, you’ve never heard before? Whatever you do, don’t ignore them, as these sounds are an indicator of a fuel pump problem.

This device is one of the most essential parts of your vehicle, as it’s in charge of transferring the gas from the reservoir to the auto engine. Without it, your car simply won’t start.

Therefore, the following tips will help you in recognizing a petrol pump problem as well as fixing it.

Go to the gas station

The simplest reason why your fuel pump produces weird sounds may be the lack of gas in the tank. When was the last time you looked at your gas gauge? Perhaps, you don’t even remember. However, bear in mind that allowing your vehicle to run on low fuel might be damaging to its overall condition as it causes your fuel dispenser to put in extra effort in order to be functional. This additional work puts pressure on its parts, thus making them noisy.

The solution to this problem is as simple as the problem itself. You have to pay a visit to the nearest petrol station and fill the reservoir up. In case your car still continues producing the same noise, then you’ve got a bigger problem on your hands. Anyhow, make sure that checking your gas gauge becomes a habit by not letting it indicate a low level.

Purchase a new fuel pump

If your car not only makes annoying sounds, but you also go through a lot of trouble to start it which in some cases doesn’t even work, then your pump is most likely damaged. It’s no surprise for it to show malfunction considering its everyday role in the vehicle’s working process. The more you drive your car, the more you contribute to its weariness, which is completely normal.

Although the malfunction might result from a single component of the petrol pump, you aren’t advised to fix that specific part, as it won’t take much time until it shows another defect. Fortunately, fuel dispensers are an affordable car part, which means it’s more cost-efficient to purchase a new one and replace the old one with it.

Those drivers who don’t have any mechanical knowledge, should take their vehicle to the mechanic and have their pump replaced. However, in case you wish to test your DIY skills and perform the replacement by yourself, then you can always search for some useful tips on the internet, such as the ones on this page.

Anyhow, don’t forget to purchase the right model along with the right filter, as otherwise there won’t be any success. Also, make sure you have the necessary tools, if not purchase some tools as well before you start working.

Beware of contaminated gas

Another common reason for your auto to produce even worse noise is contaminated fuel, which could be a far more serious problem than the previous two. How could your fuel get contaminated? Well, it happens more often than you think, as petrol is likely to get in contact with water in the petrol station storage units, well before you had it poured in your tank.

Driving your car with contaminated gas can lead to a complete auto breakdown which is going to cost you plenty of money, as you will have to replace most of the car parts as a result. Therefore, if your car won’t start, it’s wiser to call a towing company to take it straight to your mechanic. Don’t try to start it as you’re risking a much greater damage.

The best indicator of having contaminated petrol in your reservoir is the specific grinding sound your auto would produce. As soon as you hear it, stop the auto and think of the quickest way to be taken to your mechanic. Read more tips on Fuel Pump Making Whining Noise: How to Quiet It & Fix It.

Soundproof the gas pump

Sometimes, the reason why your pump produces such noise is that it’s simply too loud. In these cases, the only solution is soundproofing it with materials that are efficient sound absorbers as well as resistant to high temperatures, in more than one layer.

Test the pressure

In case your vehicle is producing whining sounds, but it doesn’t obstruct driving immediately, then your fuel dispenser is most likely having a problem with low pressure. In this situation, it is not equipping your car with the amount of power it needs, thus gradually worsening the defect.

Even though you’ll be able to drive your auto, at least at the beginning of the whining noise, you should take it to a mechanic once you hear it for the first time. The causes for the low pressure might be various, coming from the pump itself, the filters or the tank.

The best thing to do is perform a petrol pump pressure test in order to detect the defect, prior to taking your auto to the mechanic or fixing it yourself. Usually, the origin of the defect is a faulty pressure regulator which is affordable and you can replace it on your own. You’ll find some tips on performing a pressure test on the following link: https://www.wikihow.com/Check-Your-Fuel-Pump.

Conclusion

Fuel dispenser defects aren’t supposed to be disregarded.

Take an action as soon as you notice a whining sound coming out of your auto!