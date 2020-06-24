Regardless of the industry, you’re in; you cannot afford to ignore digital marketing trends. This is how you ensure that you present your goods and services to the right audience.

Not long ago, many businesses could still thrive without a website. Today, websites, as well as social media pages, are essential for business success.

Does it feel like the digital landscape is evolving so fast that you cannot keep up? Well, you’re not alone. Many business owners are grappling with the changes in the digital space.

As a business person, all your digital marketing efforts should be geared towards guaranteeing a solid online presence. Unlike brick and motor businesses, people in the digital space cannot know you exist unless you engage your audience.

Resisting change as a business owner in today’s digital error is a recipe failure. If you look keenly, you’ll notice that there aren’t too many business owners that achieved success without an online presence.

In 2020, here are the popular digital marketing channels you need to work on.

1. Facebook May Be Peaking

Facebook has been the kingpin of all social media platforms for a while, but not anymore. According to Forbes, close to 40% of Americans over 65 are Facebook users. This is a clear sign that this app has not only captured the earlier generations but also welcomed the older ones.

Millennials and Generation Z are moving to apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Whereas this does not mean you should pull down your Facebook page, ensure you establish an online presence on other social media platforms.

In case you’re having a hard time establishing relevant social media presence, you should get in touch with the digital marketing professionals such as PRable agency. Your future marketing efforts should focus on engaging your target market. This is only possible if you’re using the right digital marketing channels.

Of course, Facebook is still a massive platform because there is a good percentage of your target audience here. However, refusing to spread your wings means you’ll lose the opportunity to win over more customers.

2. Instagram is On the Rise

Many millennials and Generation Z have moved to Instagram, so if your business targets a younger audience, you should establish your presence here. Did you know that so far, this app has already passed one billion users?

Imagine the possibilities this number of users opens you up to. This is an impressive achievement for the platform and a gold mine for business owners.

As a rapidly growing social media platform, you can use it to exponentially grow your business.

Most of the users on Instagram are under 30, and the app is widely known as a platform for young people.

A concern you should bear in mind is that Instagram had recently announced the likelihood that there will no longer be likes on the platform. Even though this change has not yet been affected, you should keep an eye out for the impacts in case it happens.

3. Chatbots for Customer Service

Chatbots are virtual concierge that uses AI to effectively communicate with users. Thanks to technological advancements, businesses can successfully use AI to help customers complete their goals.

Since chatbots can interact with your customers naturally, we’re seeing a future where there will be no need for a customer support team. At least for simple queries. This system uses data collected over a period of time to gain insights on what customers need.

This is how chatbots are able to continuously offer improved customer support. Some of the benefits of using chatbots include;

24-hour service

Prompt responses to customers

Cost-effective

4. A video is No Longer an Option – It’s a Must

If you’re not yet using visual media to get to your audience, you’re late to the party. You should get on board because the video is a must in 2020. Even though text-based content is still relevant, many users prefer watching videos.

It’s hard to compete with the power of audio-visual content when you’re pitching online. More people are using their mobile devices to search and watch video content.

Video marketing is highly successful because it’s engaging. This is especially true for live videos because your audience has the chance to communicate with you, one on one.

If you’re working with social media influencers, ensure they go live to review your products. Many people who follow influencers on social media never fail to watch their live streams.

In case you’re rolling out a new product, going live is the best way to get the word out. You give followers the opportunities to ask questions and share any concerns they might have. You can then use this information to ensure your launch is a success.

Conclusion

Using the right digital marketing channels ensures that you get to your target audience. As you work on growing your business, don’t be scared of spreading your wings to other social media platforms. Remember to go live every once in a while so you can communicate one on one with your audience.