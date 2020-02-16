Choosing how you will spend your time as an adult – in an office, out in the field, or working behind a counter – can be one of the most mystifying and scary decisions of your whole life. Trying to decide whether to study or enter the industry, work on new skills or harness those that you already possess, can be a daunting task. That’s where this article comes in. Below, you’ll read through five key areas in which you may find the answers to this quandary, enabling you to look at your future objectively and with a clear, measured mind. Then, you’ll be able to conquer the career you’ve chosen to embark upon.

Jobs of the Future

Your first concern should be the shape of the job market by the time that you will be entering it. How many of the roles that existed in your parents’ generation will still exist – and how many will have been fully automated. Meanwhile, which jobs are emerging and better-paid? You can discover the answers to these questions by reading the ‘future of work’ articles online at your leisure.

Work-Life Balance

Your future career will take up a great deal of your life. Typically, a worker in the US works 9-5, or more, five days a week. This amount of time may feel reasonable to you, or it may feel very daunting and unreasonable. Either way, a key feature of your decision when you’re looking for future jobs should be just how much time it will require of you – and how you can bend your aspirations to achieve the work-life balance that you feel is suitable for your own disposition.

Job Shortages

On the other hand, there are job shortages that can lead the economy to a standstill, letting down consumers and citizens, if they’re not filled. There are usually bursaries, grants, loans, and incentives in place to help fill these roles. If you consider the nurse practitioner shortage – something that can let down patients across the country – you may be more inclined to bend your work to become a qualified nurse, thus plugging a gap in employment and helping those around you in the process.

Wage and Living Standards

Of course, we work to live; we work to earn the money that allows us to follow the lifestyle of our choosing. As such, you cannot think about your future vocation without thinking about your remuneration as a result. How much would you like to be paid – and can you survive on a meager wage? Are you motivated by money? Answer these questions to get a feel for the future career that’ll suit you best.

Proximity of Jobs

Finally, you should take a look through the proximity of the jobs that you’ll potentially be applying to when you first look at career paths. If the jobs you feel would be exciting are only available overseas, you’ll need to jump through more hoops in order to get there, leaving all you know behind. So, geography is your last port of call when making a career choice for the future.

Choosing a career is tough, but hopefully, this article will have given you some inspiration as to how you approach this pivotal question in your life.