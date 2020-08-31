Every business begins by creating and updating their social media account in real-time because we already know how to manage them with the help of our personalized accounts. On the contrary, managing and following up on the business account requires a lot more commitment from the content creator, the most significant is their Time.

Creating, Writing, Designing, then publishing frequently multiple posts per day is a lengthy and time-consuming exercise. The engagement in the precise performance of the account in real-time forces them to gradually stop whatever else is going on. After a point, it becomes distracting and frustrating, adding undue pressure to life.

The online business needs its account to be updated consistently and regularly and the best way to achieve it is automation. Social media automation means the updates get posted on precise timings, account followers get the content they expect, what they want to see, and the creator’s day goes on with minimal interruptions. Social media automation simplifies the work for the creator and gives some space for their creativity.

Automation involves anything and everything from automating the content sharing activity to queuing posts and recycling content. Social media automation tools like CoSchedule, HubSpot, Buffer, Socialert, etc often do a significant amount of the work. They reduce the time spent on marketing by taking over repetitive, energy-consuming tasks.

Some of the Social Media Automation Tools which are easy to use and flexible are Buffer, Kicksta(for Instagram), Agorapulse, Hootsuite, Crowdfire, Scoop.it, BuzzSumo, SocialPilot, etc.

Benefits of Social Media Automation Tools

Total Consistency

Consistency in keeping the viewer engaged is the key to build a strong image on social media. Many Businesses often have a terrible consistency when they start an account on Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc. A Survey conducted with 1000 social media users identified that consistency is one of the important factors that determine whether people think of continuing to follow a particular brand.

Businesses that lack the time or do not have sufficient handling power or cannot assign a dedicated team for social media management are the first ones to drop off the social media image. This results in less or no benefits from marketing on social media.

For the problem of lack of consistency, Social media automation has the solution to this problem. Tools like DrumUp, Feedly, Workflow help the businesses explore trending content that can be shared with the followers. Agorapulse can easily plan and schedule posts on social media platforms with this tool, but it is also useful for tracking the performance.

Marketing at the low budget

Thousands and Millions are spent on the marketing strategy and still have no benefits coming out of it. Marketing does not need to be expensive; it has to be relevant to the consumer’s eyes and views. The organization needs to be familiar with their brand first, making the consumer wants to buy the product. Social media automation tools provide the marketing of the brand at a low cost and help in interacting with customers from various regions and have a great response from them. It is a process of marketing at such a low budget. Some brands even spend a lot on buying Instagram likes. It helps them to show off their value and attract more people.

Even if the customer is in no mood to buy, it can still provoke to buy with several luring discounts and sales. The post should be posted like an advertisement. Several consumers should be tempted to visit the business website. It will also keep them posted about the brand and they can be bombarded with several marketing messages to help them in keeping in touch with the brand.

Time-Saving Method

The biggest incentive of using automation tools is the amount of time it helps to free up. Rather than spending an ample amount of time trying to find content that might get shared and bring the website a few visitors, businesses can use tools to identify trending topics and discover relevant content. Using centralized applications to schedule content in advance also saves the trouble of having to log in to each account individually and post the content manually.

By automating social media marketing efforts, the creators will be able to schedule and publish posts automatically. And respond to audience feedback (comments, mentions, etc.), manage daily actions with the help of one, user-friendly interface.

The key point is that one of the objectives of using social media marketing is to make the brand more relatable. This can only be achieved by communicating with the audience.

Precise Scheduling and Recycling

Automated tools post the updates whenever the businesses think it is appropriate and it is predetermined, which means the times at which typically the Organization thinks it gets the best results. They aim at speaking to the audience only when they know the followers will be listening.

Some automation tools uniquely function for finding as big an audience as possible. For instance, Edgar automatically reposts the old posts or updates, so that it can be seen by more and more people in the audience and improves their reach.

For Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, re-sharing content is the most effective way to increase conversions without spending money on any paid ads, buying followers, or paying to promote the content.

BuzzFeed, The New York Times, the magazines are the best examples to come across for updating the same content.

This psychology of the consumer is noted, as many times the user sees the posts or content the creator has posted, it is likely to get stuck in the consumer’s head and make them think about the products or the advertisement.

Brand Reaching

Manually marketing of the content on so many accounts can be tiresome. Automating social media marketing will permit to have the content evenly distributed across all over the chosen networks automatically with no chance of anything getting missed. This will help the brand reach to the entire following base. It helps in establishing the notion of forever active and helping business.

Curating Engaging Content

Content marketing is where most businesses fall apart. Owners, brands, entrepreneurs experience time constraints and compromise on content. Unfortunately, art and content quality cannot be rush and compromised. Creating and sharing content manually across multiple sites can consume time out of the schedule.

Rather than investing the time in the process of publishing, automate the publication process so more time can be spent on producing the content quality that the audience is expecting.

For example, in Jarvee, it ensures that the content reaches all of the favorite channels in a simple addition of credentials.

Social media automation tools help in achieving the target on social media marketing. They improve the reach and transparency of the brand online.