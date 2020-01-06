Are you looking for your perfect career path that not only speaks to your interests and talents but also offers plenty of job opportunities? Let’s face it – it doesn’t make much sense to choose a career with little to no job prospects, so you want to make sure that, once you’re qualified, you will be in demand. With that said, the field of nursing could be one that manages to tick off all the boxes for you. Not only is it a challenging and rewarding career path, but in Australia, nurses are also very much in demand.

According to statistics, there is a very real situation facing the Australian healthcare sector at the moment, and that’s a shortage of nurses. By the year 2025, it is expected that the country will be short a whopping 85,000 nurses, which will pose a very serious problem not just for healthcare personnel but people in general as the level of care will most likely be affected in a negative way. A big part of the problem is that 25% of registered nurses are over the age of 55, which means retirement is just around the corner.

So, if you’re convinced that this could be the perfect path for you but aren’t exactly sure how to get started or what exactly the career entails, let this blog act as your guide.

What Does a Nurse Practitioner Do?

Before you decide if a career path is right for you, it’s important to learn as much as you can about the job. A nurse practitioner is someone who has been educated and is a registered nurse. You’ll be providing patient care in a more advanced manner. Some of your responsibilities will include:

Assessing patients through a health assessment

Diagnosing medical issues

Reading pathology reports and diagnostic imaging

Creating and implementing treatment plans

Prescribing medication when necessary

A nurse practitioner is a step above a registered nurse. You need to first get your education and registration as an RN before you can enroll in a nurse practitioner program.

Once you become a nurse practitioner, you have the ability to work in a number of different healthcare settings and specialize in various areas. What this means is even more career possibilities. As this blog from Southern Cross University discusses, some of the areas that an NP may choose to specialize in are a private practice, emergency care, women’s health clinic, complex care, pediatrics, various types of mental health clinicians, and more.

Take Advantage of the Scholarship Opportunities

Because of the very serious nursing shortage that is set to hit Australia, there are a number of scholarships specifically for NPS that are now being offered. The idea is to encourage more people to look into this career path by making their education affordable. One of the more noteworthy scholarships is the Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship and Support Scheme which is meant to help those who want higher education and the ability to offer advanced practice.

Today’s scholarships aren’t just for those starting from scratch who need to begin at the RN level but also those looking to upskill and advance their careers.

Work While Pursuing Your Degree

There is also the fact that online universities are making it possible for people to work while advancing their careers and upskilling. Again, this makes advancing your education more attractive since you don’t have to give up your income in the process. Whether you currently work in the healthcare field or not, you can continue to bring in that steady paycheck while doing all your studies, assignments, and tests in an online environment straight from the comfort of your own home.

What About Your Salary as a Nurse Practitioner?

Most people are also going to be curious about what they can expect as a salary from their dream job. As a nurse practitioner, estimates have it sitting around $122,221 per year in Australia, but this will, of course, depend on where you get a job.

It Could be the Perfect Path to Set Out On

So, if the thought of a career in the healthcare industry has ever crossed your mind, especially in the field of nursing, now may be the right time to jump on that goal and get the wheels in motion. With a rather substantial shortage that is set to hit by 2025, this could be the ideal time to get into the industry.