A Myrtle Beach police officer, Jacob Hancher, has been killed in a fatal shooting on Saturday night. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Patrolman Hancher died during a shooting that occurred at about 10 pm. Chief of Police Amy Prock said the deceased police officer served as a community service officer for four years and another one year as a regular police officer before his death.

“Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers, PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service,” Police Chief Prock stated. Officer Hancher has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years as a Comunity Service Officer and just under one year as a Police Officer. He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice. Please keep Jacob, his family, and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

The last time a police officer was killed at the Myrtle Beach Police Department was in 2002 when Joseph McGarry died in the line of duty.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune also mourned the passing of Hancher on Facebook and called for residents of the city to pray for the quiet repose of his soul and for strength to his family.

The exact circumstance surrounding the death of Hancher on Saturday night at 400 blocks of 14th Avenue South remains undivulged by the police department. But they said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will investigate the case and that the general public will be updated in due course.

Mayors and police chiefs across the country have expressed their worries about the increased risks that police officers are facing in the discharge of their duties. Apart from the instance of police officers’ deaths, many protesters have directed their anger on law enforcement officers and unleashed horror on them in the course of their duties to the community. City managers have promised to look into the problem and come up with workable solutions to protect the lives of police officers across the nation.

Source: wpde.com