Mary Gay Scanlon Who Sponsored Police Reform Bill Carjacked; Five Suspects Arrested

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at the FDR Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and five people arrested in connection with the incident. The Democrat who sponsored the police “reform” bill was accosted by two young men with a gun who demanded the keys to her blue 2017 Acura MDX, which she obediently handed over.

One of the men drove away in the car and the other left in a dark SUV. The men were black and aged 20-30. In the car were Scanlon’s personal smartphone, a government-issued cell phone, her purse, and identification cards. The SUV was later discovered close to a mall in Delaware on Wednesday night – and four men and one woman subsequently arrested and awaiting charges.

Scanlon’s office thanked the Philadelphia Police Department and the Sergeant at Arms in DC for their immediate assistance.

“The Congresswoman was physically unharmed,” her office stated. “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety.”

Scanlon, 62, represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, which includes part of South Philadelphia and its environs. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney condemned the carjacking and expressed worry that the incident happened in a city park where people ought to feel safer in broad daylight.

“I’m appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon,” Mayor Kenney wrote. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace — one of our city’s parks.”

According to official statistics, violent crimes have risen in Philadelphia in recent years, including daylight robberies. Police said 540 homicides have been filed this year alone, and carjacking rose by 76% over the figure for 2020.

On Tuesday night, Illinois Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband were also carjacked in the Chicago area of Broadview, and they are happy to be alive after the sordid experience. She also thanked the mayor and the police for their quick response to their plight.

“I am thankful that my husband and I are alive and physically unharmed,” Lightford said in a statement. “I am trying to process the trauma of what happened. I want to thank everyone who has offered their love and support. I want to especially thank Mayor Katrina Thompson and the Broadview Police Department for their quick and thorough response.”