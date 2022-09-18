Intel Replaces Pentium and Celeron Chips with Intel Processor Brand in 2023

Intel said it is replacing Pentium and Celeron chips with its newest Intel Processor chip in 2023. The new Intel Processor will be used in laptops as of next year, but it is not clear if it will also be used in PCs. The new processor brand will feature in-budget computers and affordable laptop parts.

According to Intel Vice President and Interim General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms, Josh Newman, users will be able to access the best processor for their computing needs when the new Intel Processor brand hits the market.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world,” Newman said. “Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”



Pentium processors were first introduced to desktops and laptops in 1993, and Celeron chips for low-cost PCs entered the market in 1998. The first Celeron processor was said to be based on Pentium II chips; the chips expanded to Pentium IV in later years. The current Pentium and Celeron generation is based on Alder Lake-U processors, which have single performance core and four efficiency cores.

But Intel in its latest announcement said it’s Intel Processor will still feature in its Intel Core, Intel Evo, and Intel vPro. The chipmaker said Intel Processor will be a brand name for multiple processors that will be used for its mobile product stack. This rebranding effort was publicized when the company is preparing to launch its flagship 13th Gen desktop processor.