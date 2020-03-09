Technology has completely revolutionized the way we get an education. The time when the teacher was the sole source of information has changed and he has become more of an instructor, a guide. Students are receiving the information through the technological advancements of this era. Also, almost everyone is a student now because we are always gathering information, always learning. Hereunder are the biggest technological advancements that have occurred in the field of education and have completely shaken the Ed-world.

EASIER ACCESS TO INFORMATION AND BOOKS WORLDWIDE

Apart from the teacher, books were the second main source of education before technology revamped the field. However, now you have information on your fingertips. You can search for any specific thing out without the need of spending days in the library to look for a single name or a date. Also, there are all the books that you might need on the internet so you cannot feel deprived if a book that you need is not available in your local library. You can even create your own books if you have something new to share with the world. There is an ebook software to make things easier and great for you.

QUALITY DISTANCE AND ONLINE LEARNING

Distance learning enables you to connect with your teacher or your course of study so you can learn and stay informed even if you are out of campus or unable to attend the classes. Online learning enables you to study your field of study and even get degrees completely over the internet without enrolling physically at a campus. If this is not a wonder of technological advancement in the field of education, what is? This has completely changed the way people receive their education.

IMPROVED STUDENT ENGAGEMENT

A student is more engaged with his field of study, on-campus, and in class. This engagement is a gift of technological advancements. Teachers are enabled to incorporate more than just a few books now. They are able to show what they are teaching through simulation of what is on the page. They are able to create a vivid picture in mind through presentations, pictures, and papers from all over the globe. A student has a lot more say and is able to participate in class because he is well-informed already, all thanks to technology.

ADVANCEMENT IN RESEARCH

The research has seen a complete shift since technology seeped in everyday life. The students doing research are able to access all the research that is available for your concerned topic. It enables them to think ahead of what is already there. Earlier, because of the minimum access, the field of research in education was neither that authentic nor vast.

A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE FIELD OF STUDY

Previously what could only be learned through a teacher and a few books, now there is the internet that provides you complete information that is also correct. So, now there is more information thus you, as a student, have access to better understand your field of study.

CONCLUSION

There is a lot of research on the positive impacts of technological advancements in the field of education. The most interesting thing is when the technology started changing our lifestyle, the way we get an education was affected too. However, now both technology and education are evolving together. The requirement to give better education is changing the technological world as the technological world is feeding the growing needs.