A roof is an essential part of any home. While some roofing materials, especially those made of asphalt shingles can last for over three decades, some will hardly last a decade. Therefore, you should always inspect your roof to know when it is the right time to replace it.

In this article, we give you some seven warning signs that your roof needs a replacement. Continue reading to learn more about your roof.

1. Curling shingles

One way you can tell that your roof is nearing its last birthday is when you notice some curling shingles. In most cases, your roof shingles can curl in two ways, by turning upwards or clawing.

Sometimes the flat sections of the shingles can remain intact while the other middle parts begin to lift. Curling shingles are a clear indication that your roof needs a replacement.

Always inspect your roof for any signs of the curling roof. If the curling is predominant on the entire roof, you may have to call your roofing contractor or talk reach out to Movoto.

2. Missing shingles

Sometimes your roof can have missing shingles, and this is the most evident sign that you should replace your roof. In some rare cases, roof shingles can blow away with strong winds that weaken the underlying materials and nailing.

There is no problem with replacing one or two shingles on your roof, however, when the shingles keep coming out, that should be a warning sign that you should contact your roofer for a roof replacement.

3. Presence of granules in the gutter

You are likely to see some granules in your gutter when you’ve installed a new roof. However, if your roof has been intact for like a decade, granules should be the last thing to come out of the gutters.

When the granules on your shingles break off, your shingles become weaker and can quickly develop leaks or break.

The roof’s quality deteriorates with time as more granules fall off. It is vital to start planning for a new roof as soon as you notice some granules in your gutters.

4. Unwanted houseplants

When you see some unwanted plants growing at the top of the roof, you must start planning for a new roof. A moss plant, for instance, can look just beautiful if it grows somewhere in the yard, but, if you see it growing on the roof, you should be worried.

At times some unwanted houseplants like fungi, moss, and mold could be growing in the shaded corner of your roof or tiny cracks between shingles during the winter.

You can use some stiff brush to get rid of them as you plan to resolve the issues on your roof. A moldy roof gives your home an unpleasant look.

5. A weak deck

Decking is the basement of your roof. It supports the shingles, underlayment, and the roof flashings. Any slight weakening of the deck means there might be an issue with the other roofing material it supports.

If your roof has developed leaks between the shingles, rainwater can penetrate its way to the roof decking and damage the wood. When the roof decking becomes weaker, it cannot support the rest of the roofing materials.

A weakened deck is a sign that you should repair or replace your roof as soon as possible. Your roof can come down at any time and result in severe consequences.

6. Aging roofing materials

Roofing materials have different warranty or lifespan. Your roof age can help you determine the right time to replace your roof. Some roofs will last up to 50 years while some will hardly lapse a decade.

Depending on the type of material used on your roof, you should know how many years your roof will last before you replace it. If you think your roof is almost nearing its lifespan, you should not hesitate to replace it with a new one. Reach out to your roofing contractor to inspect and replace your roof on time.

7. Clogged gutters

Gutters are essential for preventing moisture damage to the underlying roofing material and keeping water off the roof. When you have clogged gutters, your roof may not drain rainwater the right way. It is vital to inspect your gutters and remove any obstructions.

Clean your gutters at least twice a year to keep them free of any foreign materials. When cleaning your clogged gutters, check for any signs of shingle granules. The presence of granules on your gutters means that your roof is wearing out and needs a timely replacement.

Final Thoughts

Many signs can indicate your roof needs a replacement. Knowing the right time to replace your roof depends on your roofing warranty or how long you expect your roof to last.

If you notice any of these seven signs, you should not hesitate to contact your roofer for immediate inspection and roof replacement. This way you can escape extensive damages that a worn-out roof can cause to your home.