Car accidents are unfortunately common, and odds are you’ll be involved in one at some point. In fact, it’s estimated that you can expect to file a car accident claim with your insurance company roughly once every 18 years. While the vast majority of auto accidents are fender benders that won’t cause more than some mild property damage, there’s always the possibility of something more serious. A car crash always carries the risk of serious injury or even death, and the United States had 33,654 fatal car wrecks in 2018 alone.

Of course, car accidents are always incredibly stressful, regardless of their severity. While it’s possible to file an accident claim and take care of everything on your own, the amount of red tape involved may be a bit much. It also never hurts to have a bit of legal advice, especially when you have a more complicated car accident case. Attorneys can handle all sorts of situations from helping you deal with insurance companies to fight for your legal rights when you suffer property damage, personal injury, and more at the hands of another driver. Here are some of the best reasons to hire a car accident lawyer.

You Don’t Know Who Was at Fault

While some accidents are clearly the fault of a negligent driver, there will be some cases where the fault isn’t clear, or both drivers may be equally at fault. Determining fault is important since it’s generally the at-fault driver, or their insurance company, that will be responsible for paying damages. There are 12 states that use no-fault coverage, which means each driver is responsible for their own expenses regardless of who caused the accident. All other states are “tort” states, meaning insurance companies will investigate who was at fault and assign damages accordingly.

If you believe you’ve been wrongly accused of fault for an accident, or if you want to prevent that from happening, contacting a car accident attorney can be one of the best ways to protect yourself.

Someone Was Injured or Killed

Any automobile accident that results in injury or death will be investigated by a police officer and have a police report attached. It’s generally in your best interest to contact an auto accident lawyer if you’re on either side of this situation. An experienced law firm can help protect your rights regardless of who was at fault.

An attorney can help you with a personal injury case if you can prove your suffering and medical costs were a direct result of the car accident. It’s always a good idea to get immediate medical attention following an accident, both for your own safety and so your medical records can document all injuries sustained in the accident. This will help your personal injury claim go more smoothly and assist your auto accident attorney in securing the compensation you deserve.

Families of car accident victims who died in a crash can certainly use the help of firms like the best Baltimore car accident lawyers to pursue wrongful death cases. While nothing can ever fill the void left by the death of a loved one, a wrongful death suit is often the closest a family can come to justice for their loved one. These cases are especially viable when a fatal car crash was caused by clear negligence or drunk driving.

You’ve Already Had a Claim Denied

Insurance companies don’t make money by actually paying out for accident claims, and they’ll look for any possible reason to deny them. This is why it’s important to make your claim as soon as possible since you have a limited time to do so. Insurance companies will also frequently do their best to interpret claims in a way that allows them to get out of paying the full expenses. Experienced car accident lawyers know the legal system and all the tricks insurance companies use. If you believe you’ve had a claim unfairly denied or delayed, they can help you secure the compensation you’re legally owed.