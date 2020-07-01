Every teacher strives to be the best that they can be to ensure that they are able to bring out the best in their students. After all, being a wonderful teacher is about so much more than simply knowing the school curriculum inside out and making sure that work is submitted on time. If you would like to maximize your teaching ability and inspire your students every day, follow this simple guide to becoming a better teacher.

Further your education

This is the easiest way to boost your teaching skills, plus it is also an excellent way to improve your employability as an educator. Just be sure to seek out a reputable learning institution specializing in educator graduate-level courses, such as Fresno Pacific University. https://ce.fresno.edu/ is where you will find courses for every subject, from elementary art and mathematics to strength and speed training for sports coaches.

Spend time reflecting

Take a few minutes to reflect on your teaching every day. Think about what went well and what could have been planned better. Think about your lesson plans for the following day and try to apply your observations and learnings to further improve on them.

Find that delicate balance

Many teachers find it challenging to find the balance between being a caring and supportive teacher and remaining firm and assertive within the classroom. The secret lies in actively listening to your students and making sure that they feel comfortable coming to you with their hardships and learning challenges. However, it is important to continue to enforce that boundary as a person of authority to prevent them from coming to view you as a ‘friend’.

Be proactive

There are countless benefits to getting to know each individual student, especially in terms of their strengths, weaknesses, and unique personality. In doing so, you can quickly pick up on the signs that something is amiss and act before the problem has a long-term impact on the student’s education. If ever you notice a student’s work starting to slip due to a learning gap or you think that they might be depressed or anxious, act fast. Approach them with your observations and gently enquire how you can help. Being proactive in this regard can help to ensure that all of your students reach and maintain their full potential.

Give praise

Praise and acknowledgment are key to helping young learners excel at school. They need to learn that their hard work and dedication is noticed and appreciated. Plus, praise is a great tool for maximizing the chances that they will keep a positive attitude going in the long run. Praise is particularly important when dealing with students who require that extra ‘push’ to give their best. If teachers only point out when something isn’t good enough and don’t acknowledge when an effort is made, the student will see little reason to try harder.

Ultimately, being a great teacher revolves around a solid and continuing education, a passion for learning, and an ability to motivate others. You’re doing an incredible job!