More and more, companies are realizing that creating a healthy environment for their employees helps to improve productivity and business performance. In the past, an office was just a place to work, but today an office should be so much more.

People do better work when they’re comfortable in their environment and excited to be at work. This isn’t possible if all your office offers are a chair, a computer, and a desk, so it’s important to consider the environment your office presents to employees.

Add Some Plant Life

One of the biggest downsides to office life is being stuck indoors all day. Sure, you’ve got windows (hopefully), but it doesn’t really help to see everyone else outside enjoying the fresh air.

One easy way to bring some of the outdoors into your office is by sprucing it up with some plants. Not only does this help spruce up the office and give it some vibrancy, but it can also help purify the air and create a fresher environment.

Adding a few well-placed plants can make a big difference to your office environment and help make the office be a more enjoyable place to work.

Keep Your Employees Fueled

If you don’t fuel your body properly then you can’t hope to do your best work. Food is so important they say, “it’s the way to a man’s heart,” well, it can also be a quick way to making your employees love their work.

Even simple initiatives like offering free snacks throughout the day can make a big difference in how your employees view their environment. The more you can do to get keep your employees well fueled, and encourage healthy eating habits, the more your business is going to see the rewards.

Too many office workers sacrifice a healthy diet for their work because it’s not convenient to eat healthily. By focusing on giving employees opportunities to eat healthy food, you can make a big difference in their lives.

Allow People to be Active

If you can encourage your employees to be active, like this private office space in London does, you’ll find people get more work done. How many times have you been nodding off at your desk, watching your productivity drop and think “if only I could get a quick work out in to wake me up?”

Humans weren’t designed to sit inside all day, and the lack of activity isn’t just bad for our health, it’s bad for our productivity too. If you can find ways to encourage physical activity, then your business will see the benefits.

Encourage Team Bonding

One of the biggest things that makes people enjoy their job is the positive relationships they create. Allow those relationships to flourish by encouraging team bonding.

Whether it’s a quiz night, free drinks after work, or a casual Friday, take every opportunity to get your employees forming new bonds. Teamwork is a big part of any successful business, so it makes sense to foster an environment that encourages these relationships.