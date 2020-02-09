Have you heard about shatter, sap, honeycomb, wax, or budder? In this article, we are going to discuss mainly the cannabis extract shatter and how to convert it into e-liquid.

What is Shatter?

Shatter is a flavored emulsifier that is unique for its flawless amber glass transparency. This characteristic makes it the purest and cleanest cannabis concentrate.

It becomes pure and glass-like in appearance due to its undisturbed molecules. Factors like high terpene contents, heat, and moisture can also impact the texture.

There are many, different types of cannabis extracts in the market today. Shatter is one extract that can be turned into vapable e-liquid.

What is e-Liquid?

E-liquid, e-juice, and vape juice are all different terms that mean the same thing. It is the liquid turned into vapor using an e-cigarette.

Vapors are composed of vegetable glycerin and glycol. There are also flavoring and nicotine that account for the 8 to 10 percent of the e-juice content.

The most usual types of e-liquids are PG e-liquid, VG e-liquid, salt nicotine e-liquid, and hemp oil vape liquid. They do not taste like a real cigarette because it has no chemical combustion.

Now let’s see how shatter turns into e-liquid:

Most THC users argue about how to use shatters. It can be dabbed or turned into e-juice.

Although dabbing is fine, it can impact your lungs. This is avoided when you turn it into e-juice. Users like it better when they add terpene and flavor to e-juice. You can check terpenes for sale.

Flavors avoid the incidence of a throat hit. It also provides them with a better high experience.

Method 1: Using a THC cartridges

Some users prefer buying pre-filled cartridges to avoid the lengthy process of preparation. Keep the shatter inside the parchment paper if you’re not going to use it yet. It should be stored in a cool, dry place.

Prepare all the tools and ingredients including the vape pen, syringe, transparent glass, diluents or flavor, microwave or oven.

Put the shatter into the glass.

Add the flavor or diluent. Check the information on mixing ratios that can be found on the label of the package.

Measure terpenes using a syringe.

Combine and mix the ingredients. Place it inside the microwave in a maximum of 10 seconds. Do not overheat.

You can use the syringe or pipette filler to get the vape juice and place it into the oil chamber of the vape pen.

Place any leftovers in dark-colored silicone bottles. Store in a cool, dry place.

Charge the vape pen before using it.

You can add diluent to the e-juice to make it more viscous.

Using vape pens is good because it maintains the flavor. Converting shatter into vape juice is cost-effective because you can save more. It takes more a month to consume 5 grams of shatter using a vape pen.

Method 2: Slow Method

You’ll need to prepare 0.50 gram or more concentrate, small glass, pot to boil water, metal dab tool or paperclip, syringe, natural terpenes for flavoring, and diluent.

Prepare a double boiler using a pot that has a few inches of water. Place an empty glass bowl over it.

Set the fire in the double boiler at around 175 degrees Fahrenheit (about 80 degrees Celsius). If you don’t have a thermometer, you can just observe bubbles forming on top to signal the right temperature.

Add the shatter into the empty glass container. Let it melt for 5 minutes.

You can add the diluent into the glass with a shatter. Ensure the right ratio.

Monitor the temperature for a few minutes.

Stir the mixture until everything is fully dissolved.

You can add your own choice of flavoring like natural terpenes.

Use a syringe to extract the vape liquid into your vape.

Method 3: 60-Second Method

Prepare 0.50 concentrate of shatter, shot glass, syringe, metal dab tool or paperclip, diluent, and optional flavoring.

Place the concentrate in the shot glass.

Add 1 ml (35 drops) of diluent in the shot glass.

Place it in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Stir the mixture to dissolve it completely.

Extract the e-juice using a syringe. Place it in a disposable cartridge.

Converting the shatter into e-liquid is not that difficult. You just have to make some considerations to maximize the benefits.

Make sure to choose the right terpenes. It should not be more powerful than natural cannabis terpene content.