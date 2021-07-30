Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular first-person shooting battle royale games. This free-to-play game, the latest iteration in the successful franchise Call of Duty, has broken several records in the gaming community, which would be quite hard to beat. And it would be a disservice not to mention how Call of Duty: Warzone helped people cope in the first months of the COVID pandemic.

Call of Duty: Warzone recently completed its first anniversary, and it still tops the charts when it comes to most downloaded and well as streamed games across the globe. But for all its goods, making at the top of Call of Duty: Warzone is still one of the most laborious tasks. The gameplay is brutal and unforgiving, not just for beginners but for some experienced players as well. Are you among them looking for some tips and tricks to improve your gameplay? Well, then you are in luck as below-mentioned are 8 tips by Pro-gamers which will elevate your gameplay to another level if followed meticulously.

Tip #1. Stock up on your Armor

Yes, one can only equip themselves with only three armor plates simultaneously, but it does not mean you cannot stock up armors in your inventory for future use. Call of Duty: Warzone allows a gamer to keep five additional armor in their inventory which can replenish any lost plates during the gameplay. Having additional armor in your inventory is key to staying alive in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Tip #2. Make excellent use of your Killstreaks

Killstreaks are great and would come in handy when you are playing against the odds in Call of Duty: Warzone. Killstreaks are unlocked through killing streaks, but they can also be found or bought by the player. Every kill streaks have their uses, so make sure to use them at an opportune time and turn the tide in your favor.

Tip #3. Have the high ground

Call of Duty: Warzone has chaotic gameplay, and one of the best ways to navigate through it is to have the high ground in the game as soon as possible. This way, one can avoid the melee that happens on the ground but can also target the enemy from a safe distance.

Tip #4. A Squad of three is the way to victory!

If one is not an expert in three-to-one combat, it is highly advisable for them to stay with their squad. Going as a squad would not only help a player face off against multiple enemy combatants, but squadmates can also revive the downed player.

Tip #5. Attack is the best defense.

Hiding and picking out the enemy is a safe strategy but sadly not a winning one! In a game where a single shot can change the outcome, having the first shot is crucial. And once your hiding spot is found, it could quickly become a death trap. So, being careful is alright, but hiding just to last long will only prolong the inevitable crushing defeat.

Tip #6. Adjust the settings

The default gameplay setting might not be best for everyone playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Sure, they are good enough, but if one wants to truly be the best and perform to the best of their abilities, making slight adjustments according to their gaming style is a must.

Tip #7. RPGs are awesome

Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to use explosives like proximity mines and C4 to set up traps that could easily take out the whole enemy squad. But their downside is that it takes too long to set up, and the enemy team has to trigger them. In contrast, RPGs are excellent in taking out the enemy team as well if they are bunched up close enough. Though reloading time is a pain, your squad members can easily defend you during that period.

Tip #8. Know when to revive your teammate

It is a common strategy used by pro gamers. They shoot a player from a distance and wait for the injured player’s teammates to come and revive them. During the revival process, a player cannot defend themselves from an attack. So, it might seem like sacrilege, but sometimes sacrifices have to be made for victory.

If you follow these 8 tips, you will definitely see a considerable improvement in your gameplay and results in no time.