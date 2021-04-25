The Gaming Industry has come a long way from the early 70s to the present day. We can trace an impressive development from the brown box, Atari’s contributions, the golden age of arcade gaming, to the sophisticated gaming systems we have today. There have been incredible technological developments in the video game industry. We can expect them to grow even further in the future. In this article, we will talk about the many fascinating changes the video game industry has seen and will continue to see.

The Technological Developments in Video Games

In today’s time, we have fascinating technologies like Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) that can provide a realistic 360-degree view experience. The development of AR and VR games is likely to enjoy more popularity in the future because of the unique experience that it is capable of offering to gamers.

Artificial intelligence has become sophisticated more than ever. We see how the Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) in video games are becoming more intelligent and responsive to the player and environment. This has become possible due to the machine learning capabilities and natural language fuel game design. The game environment is much smarter, and we have open-world games with rich settings from different eras. The ragdoll physics in the games are so impressive that they make the action feel very realistic and entertaining.

By using a rendering method called real-time tracing, we are now also seeing the light, reflections, and shadows behave in a game environment almost exactly as they do in real life. Through the use of 3d modeling, ambient occlusion, anti-aliasing, and much more, it is astonishing to see how games can be so cinematic and hyper-realistic nowadays. It is hard to imagine the next phase of development for the AAA game titles.

Facial recognition has improved considerably over the years. By the use of 3d scanning, gamers can now create custom avatars in their likeness, and the 3d camera is known to capture emotions well. Hence, digital creativity is assuming new forms.

Voice recognition has also become a big thing. Gamers can now use voice commands and talk to their gaming systems. In the future, gamers can likely expect to interact with the NPCs and other characters in the game.

Gaming-as-a-Service, also known as cloud gaming, has become a boon for the gaming communities all around the world. The main appeal for cloud gaming is the ease with which you can now play the best AAA title games without having to worry too much about your device or console specifications. Gamers now don’t have to spend a lot of money to meet the hardware and software requirements.

Hence, games are now even being offered on streaming services that resemble a Netflix or Hulu library. There are so many game options to now choose from. We now see great game streaming services like PlayStation Now, Nvidia GeForce Now, Shadow by Blade, and Google Stadia.

With the increase in the development of wearable devices like fitness bands and smartwatches, we are likely to see an integration of these wearable devices with gaming devices. Hence, we can expect innovative gaming ways and methods in the future.

With more people having access to good internet connections and an increase in smartphones, we are now seeing a huge trend in online gaming, which is likely to grow even further in the future to come. The technological advancements that have happened so far in the gaming industry are finding themselves incorporated into the mobile gaming world. People can play high-quality games now conveniently, no matter where they are located. We also see how online multiplayer games can be played across many devices.

We also see a lot of improvement in the security systems for online gaming, whether it is on laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. People have usually been dubious about the online gaming world as they feared virus threats and cyber-attacks. But this is no longer the case. The security developments are very sophisticated.

Online casino sites are coming up with incredible security systems and provide gamblers with immersive gameplay and a great live-dealer experience. People are increasingly finding themselves playing slots, baccarat, and poker for real money online on the Internet.

The payment options are safe to use, and they come with lightning-fast transaction methods on secure servers, which hackers will find very difficult to hack in and take advantage of. Gaming sites go a long way to show users that they can be trusted as it is very important for their revenue generation. They even accept bitcoin and other digital wallets nowadays.

In Conclusion

The future of the video game industry is bright now more than ever. It is hard to tell how technological developments for video games and their accessories can look like in the future. We are sure to get many new experiences in the future of the gaming world.