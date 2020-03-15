Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has been confirmed to hold in June, but in a digital online format for product consumers, app developers, and the press. This 31st WWDC 2020 will provide developers with insights into how Apple engineers work and what future plans the company has for customers around the world.

The decision to hold the conference using virtual, digital means is borne out of the health concerns associated with COVID-19. Most large tech companies have canceled their annual conferences for this year, with some undecided on how to proceed. But Apple chose to be innovative by bringing people around online technologies.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said “WWDC 2020 is going to be big” considering what the company plans to unveil to participants.

“I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms,” Federighi said.

Apple has over 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries, and it plans to provide its entire global community with tools and insights required to develop helpful apps and solutions for turning their creative ideas into innovative realities. Since Apple’s App Store launched in 2008, creative developers have generated over $155 billion in personal incomes in areas of machine learning, home automation, augmented reality, and health and fitness among others.

Since the company created the Macintosh in 1984, it has gone ahead to become a leading tech organization with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV using four software platforms – iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. With over 100,000 employees, Apple’s services include the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud among others.

