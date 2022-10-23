Apple TV 4K with Newly Improved Siri Remote Now Costs $100 on Amazon

The 2021 Apple TV 4K with its newly improved Siri remote controller now costs only $100 on Amazon. Powered by an A15 Bionic chip, this 32GB storage model can be obtained now for $100 instead of the original $179 price tag – a 44% price reduction. Customers who place their orders now will begin to have the product shipped as of November 4.

The 64GB version of the 2021 Apple TV 4K costs $120 now on Amazon, a 40% price reduction. The 2022 64GB Wifi-only model costs $130 while the 128GB version with Wi-Fi and Ethernet port goes for $150.

Some of the features of the 2021 Apple TV 4K include a 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. The device supports Apple Arcade, Thread, and popular streaming services as well as other smart home devices. Users can connect the Apple TV 4K with two sets of AirPods for personal listening, and it can be used to show videos and images from other Apple devices via AirPlay.

The device can also display a live view of the user’s HomeKit-enabled cameras and even allow you to manage the use of other smart home devices. Needless to add that the device also supports Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology for a better viewing experience. The redesigned Siri remote controller also provides a great accessory to the device and can be controlled via voice commands.

“The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV — together with your favorite Apple devices and services,” Apple announced via a blog post. “Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 and use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.”