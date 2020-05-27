CBD can be a very confusing topic. There’s so much information out there on the internet that talks about its potential healing benefits, how to use it, and why it is all the rage right now. If you’re new to CBD or just looking for more information on it, look no further. We’ve got you covered!

Is CBD Legal?

The short answer, yes. The long answer, you should check on your state’s specific laws before purchasing CBD.

Back in 2014, the Farm Bill passed and enabled state governments the legal right to grow and research industrial hemp under state-regulated pilot programs. For years prior, CBD had a negative connotation due to it’s close relations to marijuana. Luckily, this bill determined that hemp and hemp-derived products with less than 0.3% THC were classified separately from marijuana cannabis.

In 2018, the Farm Bill passed revisions that federally legalized the growth, production, consumption, and sale of hemp-based products across all 50 states. This means that all hemp products with 0.3% or less THC are federally legal. However, the 2018 Farm Bill did not legalize CBD products that are marijuana-derived.

Keep in mind that while hemp-derived CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC are federally legal, your state may have different laws that prohibit you from purchasing CBD products. You should always do your research before purchasing CBD, to ensure that you are following the laws set forth by your state.

What Can I Use CBD For?

When asking this question, keep in mind that researchers are working hard to continue to find ways that CBD can be useful. However, the research that has been done so far suggests that CBD has many healing benefits that can relieve a variety of ailments.

Some researchers believe that it can help with:

Anxiety – Researchers believe that it may change the way that your brain’s receptors respond to serotonin, a chemical linked to mental health. There is a potential that CBD can reduce stress, decrease the physiological effects of anxiety, improve symptoms of PTSD, and induce sleep in cases of insomnia.

Seizures – CBD has been believed to be a possible treatment for epilepsy. Researchers are hard at work determining if CBD can be a cure for epileptic seizures. However, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the first-ever cannabis-derived medicine for childhood epilepsy syndromes called Epidiolex.

Neuroprotective – Researchers are hard at work studying how receptors that are located in the brain to learn about how CBD can help with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s Disease, and strokes.

Pain Relief – Studies have shown that CBD is an effective ingredient to help manage pain with ailments such as Arthritis, Chronic Pain, MS pain, and muscle pain.

Anti-Acne – Many believe that CBD can dramatically improve the immune system, which in turn can help to improve overall inflammation in your body. Thus, researchers believe that CBD can be an effective ingredient to help treat and prevent acne, amongst other skin concerns such as Psoriasis and Eczema.

As mentioned above, researchers are continuing to dig to find the best use for CBD, though the possibilities are truly endless.

Will I Experience a “High”?

No. It is very important to understand the difference between CBD and THC, though they are closely related. Both THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) are compounds found in the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant has over 80 biologically active compounds!

While often mistaken for one another, THC and CBD are very different. First, the two compounds act on different receptors in the brain and your body. THC is commonly associated with marijuana and will enable you to experience a “high.” Whereas CBD is nonpsychoactive and will not enable you to feel a “high” with use.

For years, CBD has had to fight the misperception of its healing nature. As research increases, people are becoming more and more intrigued by all that it can offer. The health and science communities have continued to partner in the journey of finding the best ways to use CBD and encouraging users to look to CBD as a safe and natural medicinal alternative.

With an increase in regulation standards in the United States, CBD has only gained more popularity and acceptance. By choosing to implement CBD into your routine, you can reap the benefits of this powerful plant that has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years!

Shop CBD Products

A88CBD™

Back in 2018, The Alkaline Water Company became publicly traded $WTER. This achievement came as a result of a disciplined growth strategy set by the Company which increased brand awareness and opportunities more than ever before. In 2019, The Alkaline Water Company announced its intention to launch into the CBD market space with the creation of its child company, A88CBD™.

They got to work finding the best CBD source and ultimately decided to partner with Centuria Foods, which provides high-quality hemp-derived CBD for their products. Centuria Foods is a global leader in phytocannabinoid-rich hemp-derived CBD ingredients for use in nutritional, pharmaceutical, and wellness products. Additionally, all of their CBD is sourced from hemp that is lawfully grown and processed within the United States.

