Online marketing can be quite hard, especially if you are new in the field. The good news is that with the right platforms, tools, and resources, things can be more straightforward for you, no matter your level of experience. One such platform, which we’re about to cover here, is Ads-supply.com, a digital advertising platform designed to make lead generation easier for affiliate marketers. But what exactly is Ads Supply and how useful can it be to you as an affiliate marketer, whether you’re a newbie or an experienced one? Below is our honest Ads Supply review.

What is the Ads Supply platform?

Ads Supply is a self-service online advertising platform designed to enable affiliate marketers, in all experience levels, to create and run paid advertising campaigns. The platform operates on what is commonly known as the cost-per-lead (CPL) pricing model, which means that registered members (i.e., marketers) earn a commission every time their ads generate new valid leads. In other words, this platform acts as a middleman between advertisers and marketers willing to invest their money and potentially generate income by running display banner ad campaigns.

How can you earn money using Ads Supply?

As mentioned previously, Ads Supply enables marketers to generate commissions based on a Cost-Per-Lead (CPL) model, simply by creating and running ad campaigns for online advertisers. Depending on their niche, your banner ads will be displayed on multiple publisher networks and third-party websites. You will then be compensated for every valid lead generated by your banner advertisements. The more products or services you promote via CPL ad campaigns; the more money you can potentially make.

How can you start advertising?

After browsing and examining the platform, we can unequivocally say that its most significant advantage is the intuitive and user-friendly dashboard. No matter your level of experience in affiliate marketing, you can sign up and start creating and managing banner ad campaigns super-quickly.

Creating an account is straightforward; all you have to do is enter some basic personal information and log in to the platform. You can then go to the ‘Marketplace’ section on the dashboard, where you can browse available, ready-made ad campaigns, and choose one. Each campaign is presented in a box with a “Preview” button at the bottom of it, where you can view the campaign’s budget, duration, and number of clicks. Once you’ve chosen your preferred campaign, just click on “Purchase,” name it, and to finalize the quick process click on “Buy Now.” that’s it, your new ad campaign is now live!

Alternatively, you can go for the “Custom Campaign” option. This will enable you to design and create your own customized banner ad campaign from scratch. In other words, choosing this option will give you more control over the entire process of creating and launching a banner ad campaign specifically designed to your needs.

In a nutshell, here’s how the process goes:

After naming your campaign, you will then have to select the primary vertical of your campaign (from “Jobs” and “Business Opportunities, to “Fashion” and more) and choose your budget. The next step is to select your audience targetting options in order to present your new banner ad to the most relevant web-users. The last step will involve creating a headline for your new ad and reviewing it to ensure that everything is okay before it goes live. To finalize the process, just save and launch your new ad. That’s it!

Packages

Naturally, not all members can invest the same amount of money. Therefore, Ads Supply has a series of packages from which you can choose, depending on how much money you’re willing to invest. Each package comes with different benefits and bonuses. All in all, keep in mind that the initial minimum deposit is $250.

The Starter account comes with benefits such as:

30% percent welcome value add-on

A platform guide

One live training session

The Silver account offers more benefits, such as:

A platform guide

Monthly market review

Five live training sessions

The premium Gold account offers a generous amount of benefits and bonuses, such as:

A platform guide

A weekly market review

Ten live training sessions

Introductory Academy Session

Marketing eBook

and more.

The Bottom Line

While performing this Ads Supply review, we’ve quickly realized that the platform’s most significant advantage is its ease-of-use, as it offers many features that make the process of creating and managing ad campaigns simple and straightforward for online marketers of all levels of experience. Yes, truth to be said, just like with any other serious online business, making money isn’t guaranteed. Nevertheless, the platform seems like an excellent place to start small, especially as a newbie marketer, and gradually scale up from there.