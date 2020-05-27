The coronavirus quarantine and lockdown has affected every American in different ways. Almost everyone has found that their extended free time at home has led to boredom in most situations and feelings of isolation and depression in some cases. Below, Ferrari Energy founder and CEO Adam Ferrari suggests some productive activities that can help the homebound deal with their extra time inexpensively or for free.

1. Create a New and Efficient Working and Living Space

Especially for those who have not worked from home before, creating a thoughtful and clean workspace can do wonders for your attitude. A separate space free of clutter and distractions promotes a healthy work environment. Time spent in quarantine is also great for cleaning up the kitchen and bedroom clutter that you have not gotten around to for years.

2. Reduce Social Media and News Watching Time

We learned early on in the COVID-19 pandemic that social and news media is an unending wellspring of discussion. While it is crucial to keep up with relevant crisis news, overloading on news and social commentary can become challenging to manage and depressing.

3. Eat Healthy and Enjoy Food Preparation

Eating wholesome and healthy food is a sure way to maintain emotional and physical health. Stay clear of processed and snack foods and make trips to the grocery count by choosing whole and natural foods. Try out new recipes and experiment with the extra time you have in the kitchen.

4. Focus on Exercise

Lockdown situations eliminate many regular exercise routines. As we usually take trips to the gym and yoga classes for granted, it can become tough to find a ready replacement for exercise opportunities when homebound. Many gyms and studios are offering online classes, and at-home simple exercises are virtually unlimited. Keep your body in motion to promote good sleep and overall emotional health.

5. Regenerate Communication with Family and Friends

Use modern technology to combat social isolation while stuck at home. Use the additional time you have to schedule phone calls, online games, and other social interactions with those you have not been able to stay as close with as you would like.

6. Give Meditation a Try

During normal times, most people who would otherwise try meditation cite their overwhelming work, family, and travel schedules for not taking the necessary time to deal with everyday stress and strain. While spending extra time at home, meditation can provide powerful benefits by eliminating negative thoughts and assisting with relaxation and healthy sleep.

7. Build Your Human Capital

Extra time can be put to use in self-guided continuing education and career development. Quiet time at home is also a great time to consider more carefully your long-term work and personal growth goals.

8. Relax and Focus on Quality Sleep

Healthy sleep typically requires both adequate time and a regular schedule. For many of us, it has been years since we had a consistent and adequate sleep routine. One of the genuinely beneficial and lifelong benefits that will survive a quarantine or lockdown crisis is working on developing a quality sleep schedule.

About Adam Ferrari

Adam Ferrari is the founder of the Denver-based mineral acquisitions company Ferrari Energy. He is a chemical engineer by degree and is an accomplished petroleum engineer by profession. He also has experience in the financial sector through his work at an investment banking firm. Under his leadership, his company has supported numerous charitable organizations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.