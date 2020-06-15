Robots have, and will continue changing our lives. Top technological companies are in a race to outdo each other and build the most intelligent robot. Robots make our lives easy by doing all the chores we hate, especially repetitive tasks. Here are some of the ways robots will affect our future.

1. Robots in Security

AI technology that can predict or detect crime might sound like some story of a sci-fi book or movie. With the current leaps n tech, this is not a far-fetched idea. It works as a recognition of suspicious activities happening for camera-based security systems. His system allows security officials to act fast when the robots sense suspicious activity.

2. Robots in the Education Sector

Learning in classrooms and at home is slowly becoming the same thing. Teachers give assignments to do at home. One teacher cannot gibe personalized teaching for each student. Personalized learning is done via computer-based learning. The computer is not replacing the teacher but is teaching children how to study at your paving

3. Robots in the Home

Home-connected robotics is a big part of our daily lives. You can set up you can easily set the vacuum to start at a specific time, or schedule a meeting. Multi-function robotic workers can bake, fry, etc.

This robot is cloud-connected and may evolve into better versions. These versions may have better speech coordination and understanding and should be more human-robot interaction.

Robots as our co-workers

The robot will completely transform the future workplace. The robots will have the ability to taking up several roles in an organization. The machines will grow in speech recognition as every command to the robot responds to is voice commands. In manufacturing plants, a small industrial robot can help to carry out challenging assignments by giving it a voice command.

4. Autonomous Cars

Self-driving cars still need some form of human intervention, but there will come a time they will not. Most people are skeptical and do not believe that a driverless car can drive around. All the top auto manufacturers are all looking into this, including Uber. Imagine getting matched with a self-driven Uber when Robot you ask for a cab! This might happen sooner rather than later.

5. Robots in healthcare

The future of healthcare is poised to get better. Instead of being examined by a doctor, you may soon get a check-up from an original record. The robot will interact with you, check, and evaluate your conditions. Pharmabots will be one of the game-changers. They will act like ATMs for medication, allowing us to get meds anonymously without having to tell a strange doctor your problems. Robots will help in delicate surgery, which they have already accomplished, such as eye surgeries. The robots will also help to keep the elderly company and help them do simple chores. The robots can be used to ferry heavy objects and move patients in hospitals.

6. Robots and better Living Standards

Throughout history, mechanization and automation have been known to boost the living standards of the people. An example is the Industrial Revolution, and robots will bring a robotic revolution. According to a United Nations estimation, a reduction in poverty in the past fifty years has been apparent in comparison with the last 50 years. The economy ballooned sevenfold is due to the global economy and technology throat.

Conclusion

Robots will soon become the new normal. We will get to a time when a robot will be available in each household for performing chores like cooking. In hospitals, robots can ferry drugs and other equipment as well as move heavy patients. In factories, robots can work alongside humans and carry out the repetitive, dirty or dangerous tasks

Generally, robots tend to improve the standards of living of a population. You cannot compare today’s living standards with 50 years ago, neither can you compare today with 50 years to come.