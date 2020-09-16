Running your own small business as a brick-and-mortar store can be difficult, especially today. With the digitization of business and the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to get customers in the door. If you feel like your current business strategies aren’t working, here are some ideas for increasing customer traffic for small business owners.

1. Utilize digital channels

2. Improve your curb appeal.

As a local business owner, you want your storefront and interior to be aesthetically pleasing and stand out from others. Having a beautiful and unique storefront will catch the eyes of potential customers passing by, and it’s the best way to increase foot traffic. Something as simple as upgrading the doors is an easy way to entice passersby.

3. Work on your web presence.

In this digital age, having a strong web presence is critical for any business owner. The thing is, there’s so much involved – from Claiming your Google business listing to making sure your web page is search engine optimized. If you’d like to increase your web presence but don’t know quite where to start, consider hiring a media company. There are many digital marketing services that can increase web traffic for your business, but you should look for a full-service digital marketing agency to make sure your social media and web presence is as strong as it can be.

4. Offer discounts and rewards.

By offering regular discounts and rewards you’ll be bringing in new customers, as well as creating lifelong customers who keep returning to build their rewards. Email marketing campaigns are an effective way to bring back customers, but be sure not to overwhelm your new customers’ inboxes.

Email marketing can be more than just coupons. You can run campaigns to announce promotions or offer customers bonus points or rewards if they purchase a certain amount of gift cards. This way you receive a large sale immediately, and they build their rewards that can be used at a later date. This basically guarantees they will come back to shop again.

Another useful tool is the mobile app. By creating a mobile app for your small business, you are constantly on their phone screen. With an app, customers can easily track their rewards and available coupons, they can shop and be alerted of new products and they can be easily accessed to announce any promotions or events you may be running.

5. Offer in-store pickup.

Because so many businesses are operating online today, you can find an entirely new audience of potential customers by offering in-store pickup for online orders. People are used to doing all their shopping online, so having a website or mobile app where customers can shop will increase sales. By offering in-store pickup your metrics and conversion rates will automatically improve because the customers picking up orders are always a sale.