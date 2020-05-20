Taking out an auto loan for a used car is a significant financial investment. But it’s also an investment in yourself and an opportunity to improve your lifestyle. When you own your own car, you have more independence and the ability to go wherever you want, rather than being forced to rely on public transportation. But you don’t have to purchase a new car to gain this new lifestyle. Instead, you can receive a car loan to finance a used car.

1. Take time to learn the steps involved in financing a used car.

Car finance loans come with a lot of options to consider. For example, the interest rates on some loans can fluctuate over time, which could increase your monthly payment. Alternatively, you can choose a fixed-rate car finance option. With a fixed-rate loan, the amount of interest you pay—and your monthly payments—will remain the same.

Car finance options can also be much shorter than other types of loans. While a mortgage loan, for example, is typically anywhere from 15 to 30 years, the length of car loans is generally just three to five years. A longer loan term can lower your monthly payments but increase the amount of interest you pay, increasing the total cost of the car.

2. Invest in a pre-purchase inspection.

Take the used car you’re considering financing to a qualified mechanic and get it checked out before you commit to taking out a loan. If there are major issues with the car, you can decide if it is worth the purchase price. In some cases, you may be able to negotiate with the car dealership to either make repairs or reduce the purchase price of the car.

3. Be smart about the condition of the used car you finance.

Minor repairs shouldn’t deter you from financing a used car. For example, if the car’s headlights are discolored, you likely will not be able to use this issue to negotiate a lower purchase price. However, you can easily fix it yourself with low-cost headlight restoration kits. These kits are economical and easy to use.

They don’t require previous knowledge about car repairs or power tools. In minutes, your headlight lenses will look like new. In fact, the best headlight restoration kit only takes two minutes to restore the headlights to look like they belong on a brand new car.

4. Shop around for financing options.

The car dealer will likely have financing loans available to you. Compare these options to those offered by financial institutions you use. Find out if there are penalties for paying off the loan early. Compare the interest rates offered, as well as the length of the loan and monthly payments. The financial institutions providing the loan will look into factors like your credit score and income before offering you a loan. Knowing your own risk factors can help you make a more informed decision about the financing option you choose.

5. Consider your monthly budget carefully.

The terms of each loan, specifically the length of the loan and the interest rate, will determine your monthly payment. When financing a used car, you likely have a household budget and a certain amount of disposable income. Be sure your monthly car payment doesn’t take up all of your disposable income. You should always have an emergency fund for repairs and car maintenance, as well as other household expenses that may come up.

If you follow these tips for financing a used car and take time to shop around and consider all of your options, you’ll be cruising in your brand new used car before you know it.