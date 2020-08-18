Aside from your monthly car payment and auto insurance, there are other expenses that come with owning a motor vehicle. You need to budget for gas, for parking, and for maintenance. Regular maintenance, in particular, is important to keep your car running. While you might think you can skip an oil change or tire rotation, these repairs are essential for your safety and the care of the car. Here’s why you should prioritize maintenance on your vehicle.

1. Maintenance makes your car safer.

If you regularly have kids in your car or care about the people who ride with you, then you need to invest in auto maintenance. Small updates can have a big impact on how you drive. For example, by replacing your tires when the tread gets low, you reduce your chances of skidding off the road in wet or icy conditions. By replacing your brake pads periodically, you can decrease your chances of getting into a fender-bender because you couldn’t stop.

The maintenance you invest in today could save a life tomorrow.

2. Reduce your auto insurance rates.

Good maintenance can also reduce your auto insurance rates. By keeping your car in good condition, you can reduce your risk of getting into an accident. Fewer accidents mean your auto insurance rates won’t go up, helping you save money and stay within your automotive budget.

Some car insurance providers will even reward drivers for avoiding accidents over time. If your provider doesn’t do that, compare car insurance rates and companies to find one that hits your budget and provides the coverage and incentives you want. You deserve to be rewarded for your automotive care.

3. Enjoy improved performance with your car.

Auto enthusiasts don’t just invest in preventative maintenance for lower car insurance rates. They also appreciate the improved performance that comes from regular care. By changing your oil regularly, keeping the right amount of air in your tires, and following other maintenance best practices, you will notice that your car handles better than one that has been poorly maintained. You may find that you accelerate faster and have more control when turning and stopping with the right car care.

4. Build up your car’s resale value.

When the time comes to sell your car, the maintenance it needs makes all the difference in the price that dealers and buyers will offer. The more work the car needs, the less people are willing to pay for it. While your car may technically be running well, there may be outdated repairs that cost a significant amount. (These include belt replacements and updates to the radiator or battery.)

By setting a car maintenance budget for the year, you can stay on top of these repairs and get a good deal on your car once you decide to sell it or trade it in.

5. You can save money in the long run.

You’re not just saving money on car insurance by maintaining your car. There are other ways that you will save by getting the maintenance you need. For example, regular maintenance allows you to catch problems early on. You can fix worn out parts before you break down and require an emergency tow off the road. You can also prevent chain reactions with repairs. In cars, if one part breaks, it could cause other issues within the system. This makes your repair costs much more significant than they otherwise would be.

Whether you care for your car because it will protect you and your family or because you want to save money, make sure you keep up with the maintenance you need and take steps to stay safe whenever you get behind the wheel.