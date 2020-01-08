Whether you are a frequent traveller or someone going on a trip after a long time, as long as you are a human, you are going to need a few things to prepare.

And these needs don’t end at the toothbrush, paper soap, your favourite comb or a hairdryer.

Surely, they are important to carry, but there’s another bunch of things that matter even more. And in this post, we are going to talk about them.

Here are five accessories everyone needs to gear up for their travel escapades.

1. Pocket Notebook

Yes, we don’t know whether you like to write or not.

We don’t know if you are going to take notes while travelling.

We don’t know whether you’ll come across moments where you’d just want time to stop so you can capture the serenity in a way that it never changes for you.

Sounds like too much? Trust us. There’s nothing over the board about it. Travel indeed evokes unexperienced emotions. Isn’t that exactly why we travel?

So, for moments like these, keep a pocket notebook and pen close. This will enable you to relive your present travel moments in the future.

2. Backpack

Goes without saying. Maybe. But it’s so crucial that we can’t go wrong with it.

And why’s that so?

Well, anyone who has ever travelled with an uncomfortable and weakly threaded backpack would know. Also, it kills when it lacks space.

You get the point?

It’s not about going out and buying the first backpack that you see (yes, we will stay in budget), but about getting a bag that’s super comfortable to carry, is strongly built and can accommodate enough of your belongings.

This will save you the hassle of carrying an additional bag, the discomfort of wrenching shoulder/back pain and the inconvenience of having a broken bag on your trip.

3. Portable Phone Charger

As you are going to be outdoors, finding power sockets may become a problem. And then using your phone for music, navigation, social media and everything else will surely drain it out of power.

That’s when a portable phone charger will come in handy.

To make the purchase easier and useful for you, here’s a list of things that you must keep in mind while buying:

Brand reputation

Power potential (ex. 10,000 mAH, 20,000 mAH)

Reviews

Price (whether its features justify the price)

Also, don’t forget to compare all the options.

4. Umbrella

For the times when the clouds rain heavily, or the sun shines too bright, you may need an umbrella.

The best thing — you don’t necessarily have to carry it from home. You can even buy one after reaching your destination. Just try to keep one close for the bad weather.

5. Hiking Shoes

While you may love your everyday shoes (the nice design, immense comfort, ease of running and whatnot. Yes they are amazing), but are they the perfect fit for hiking?

Well, you would know whether they can remain sturdy, strong and perfectly gripped to the ground on the harshest and most uncomfortable surfaces.

If they can’t, this is the time when you buy new footwear like 5.11 Tactical Boots.

The likes of these boots are perfect for hiking and will keep you away from all footwear-fiascos during your trip.

Final words

To have a convenient and super-exciting next trip, you need to make sure that you don’t forget to pack the essentials.

And as a reminder for the same, here, we talked about five accessories that you’re going to need to prepare for your next travel adventure.

Hopefully, this was helpful.