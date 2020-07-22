Most tech fans continually search for the next new product to keep things interesting. However, it seems like an increasing number of people have come to rely on technology trends and products for work and leisure distraction. According to the World Economic Forum, various technologies have become a vital part of keeping society functional amid quarantines and lockdowns.

If you are trying to find tech products to help you through the stay-at-home recommendations or mandates, there are several for work and pleasure to explore. Here are just four tech products that can help you stay productive, entertained, and relaxed during a challenging time.

1. An Air Purifier

While air purifiers aren’t new, they are essential during coronavirus concerns, as everyone needs to keep air quality in mind. A high-quality air purifier, such as the Molekule Air Mini, can help clean your home’s air of mold, dust, smoke, and allergens. The best air purifiers can help eliminate airborne viruses that come in the form of tiny suspended droplets that could linger in the air long before settling on surfaces.

2. High-Quality Internet for Premier TV Service

You need high-quality internet for many practical reasons, including work and school, but you also need entertainment and news while unable to leave home. If you enjoy movies, music, and sports, you probably also love to watch award shows to celebrate your favorites in each industry. With a quality internet-based television plan, you can catch them all from any room in your home via your mobile device or TV. Cox offers all the hardware, customer service, and tips you need to watch all your favorite programming and awards shows with ease.

3. A Mini Bluetooth Speaker

It’s bad enough you can’t go anywhere, so you might consider turning your home into your own entertainment center. Take your mobile phone or tablet out to the patio—or pool deck, if you’re really fortunate—and listen to your favorite podcast with high-quality sound. Consider the Sony XB01 mini Bluetooth speaker, which costs under $20 and gives you a sound boost over your tablet, smartphone, or laptop’s built-in speaker. Best of all, this mini speaker offers hours of listening on a single charge.

4. Delivery Accounts and Applications

Over the first half of 2020, online shopping increased by 76%, reports Adobe Analytics — and there is little wonder as to why. People were concerned about the risk of infection, the stress of interaction, and the frustration of stores not having the necessary products on hand. Shoppers have turned to Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Instacart to deliver all the essentials and more to their doorsteps. Many of these deliveries are contactless as well, adding another dimension of safety for everyone. Customers may request that the delivery driver, whether a local restaurant employee or a UPS driver, leave the package at a designated spot, so you can pick it up when it is convenient and safe for both parties. Signing up for accounts and downloading the separate mobile apps make these services even more useful.

The Right Tech Products Make Stay at Home Much Easier

It is difficult to imagine how people would have managed a stay-at-home situation before the development and deployment of so much supportive technology. Fortunately, we can rely on our delivery services, high-speed internet to keep up with TV programs, speakers to hear our favorite programs, and air purifiers to keep the air fresh and clear of viruses and other debris. All of these things have practical, pleasurable, and life-easing elements that make them worth checking out.