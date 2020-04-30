If you have an elderly relative who can no longer live alone, then you may be considering having them move in with you. An elderly relative moving in can create a lot of challenges and be a lot of hard work, which is why it’s important to be well prepared. Here are four steps you should take before you plan a move-in date.

1. Making space for your loved one

Ideally, your loved one should have their own space, so they can have a little bit of independence, too. While a spare bedroom is fine for the short term, in the long run, you might want to consider making them some self-contained accommodation, such as:

An annex

A converted attic or basement

An addition to your home

Converting a garage into a studio

This will allow you to give care to your loved one, but also give you some space when you need it to account for different routines and lifestyles.

2. Adaptions to your home

Depending on how physically capable your elderly relative is currently, it may be worth considering making adaptions to your home. If they are in a wheelchair, then this may mean building ramps and widening doorways, while those who are frail may need rails in the bathroom or adjustable beds and chairs. It’s worth reading up on guidance for home adaptions, so you can be well informed and avoid missing things.

3. Put a care plan in place

Providing 24/7 care for a relative isn’t possible for one person, and you’ll no doubt already have lots of other commitments to deal with. That’s why you need to figure out a care plan and make a schedule so you get plenty of breaks.

If there aren’t any other relatives locally to help you out, consider using home health care or a similar service so you aren’t the only one doing the care. Care assistants are very good at taking care of people will all levels of disabilities and health problems, whether they want to get out and about, need help with dressing and bathing, or simply need companionship for a few hours.

4. Sort out transport

In some cases, it may not be appropriate for your elderly relative to jump on a plane and come to you. They may feel anxious about traveling alone, and in many cases, they may need medical supervision while onboard, which an airline can’t provide. It’s worth looking into non-emergency medical transportation companies to get your loved one safely from their current location to your home. The advantage of this kind of service is that your relative gets one-on-one attention and care, help with feeding, personal care, and medication, and all the assistance they need to get to you safely, giving you peace of mind.

It is becoming more and more common for elderly relatives to move in with their adult children or another family, and while taking care of them can be tough, it’s often better for them – and for you – in the long run.