The next habit of successful entrepreneurs involves tracking your progress – tracking your progress means keeping track of small wins along the way to big goals this is critical for two reasons first it helps you break down big goals into smaller tasks otherwise big goals can be really intimidating and difficult to tackle, especially when it comes to aliexpress best sellers.

Second, when you break down those big goals into small tasks and you track how much you do you’ll feel that sense of accomplishment and rightly so even before you’ve reached those big goals – this is something that a lot of entrepreneurs fail to do and that’s why they get discouraged, they’ll set a goal like they want to earn a hundred thousand dollars then they’ll make a few sales but they’ll get impatient with themselves because a few sales isn’t a hundred thousand dollars.

It’s really important to keep your attitude up, especially when you’re starting out and to do that track the small wins that are going to help you get to those big wins, there’s also a practical side to this habit – when you get used to tracking your progress, you learn more and more – how long it takes you to do each task, that’s going to make it helpful to scale – if you know how long it takes you to for example respond to customer emails you can more easily hire a virtual assistant and ask them to do the same thing and you can more easily spot when someone is overcharging you for time because you’ll have done that task yourself and tracked it and you’ll know how much time that task should take.

The next habit is probably not what you’re expecting but it’s to spend time with friends and family, due to the fact that there is no one better than them to teach you how to drive traffic to your Shopify store. You may be a machine when it comes to building an e-commerce store but none of us are machines through and through – we all depend on human connection to feel like we’re living a more full life and after all a lot of us dream of having success so that we can support our friends and family and do whatever we want with them go on vacations with them spend more time with them and so on.

Stay connected to your friends and family even as you get more successful those are the kind of relationships that will keep you supported as things get really difficult and they will get really difficult – the more success you have the more you’ll depend on people close to you to be there for you when things get rough and they will be there for you if you get into the habit now of prioritizing those relationships and spending time with friends and family.

The next habit to get into is separating days for business tasks – this habit is kind of a combination of two ones that we just spoke of – we’ve already talked about setting aside time for routine, you can also set aside days where you focus just on business or you focus just on friends and family.

Setting aside that time will help you to know when you can schedule things with loved ones and will also help you know when you need to turn off distractions and get stuff done. Decide now which days you’re going to set aside next week to get stuff done and decide now which day you won’t work next week in order to grow and spend time with loved ones, especially when it comes to picking the right oberlo alternatives.

This last habit is my personal favorite – it is to keep learning. Bill Gates says he reads up to 50 books a year and Warren Buffett reads between five and six hours a day. I know we’re not living off the interest of our investment portfolios and we don’t have 5 to 6 hours a day to read, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fit a little bit of reading every day.

Reading helps you learn and continuing to learn is imperative for your personal and financial success, besides there is nothing to lose from reading and learning more there’s literally a no better way to spend your time growing and expanding your mind. Remember that no one is born an entrepreneur and reading and learning will help aid you and give you the tools you need to grow and become that successful business owner that you’re destined to be.

Whether you fit in five minutes of reading a day or 20 or 60, is totally up to you – just do me one favor if you apply any of the habits we talked about today make it reading. I hope this list has been helpful to you and if you’re starting out on your entrepreneurship journey leave me a comment and let me know which habit you find has been most critical to your success and if I left a habit off this list please share personally I’m a habit junkie and I love hearing about what other people do every day to make them more successful.