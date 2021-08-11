When it comes to your ears, you do not want to be taking any chances. The sooner you can get your hearing problems resolved, the better. Ears are among your body’s most sensitive organs- any pain or discomfort in the ears, nose, or throat can make it extremely hard to focus on your work. A hearing test is recommended to determine if you have any hearing impairment in some cases.

ENT doctors specialize in treating conditions affecting the ears, nose, and throat. There is a wide range of symptoms that indicate hearing or ear problems. Recurrent pain and discomfort among other symptoms in your ears could be indicators of an underlying problem.

Taking good care of your lifestyle and health is critical to your day-to-day productivity. If you notice any of the symptoms below, it is best to make an ENT specialist appointment promptly.

1. Impaired Hearing

You might have noticed a drastic decline in your ability to hear clearly, even when the rest of your friends, colleagues, or family hears just fine. You may find yourself struggling to keep up with conversations and meetings or end up raising your voice too high when speaking to other people. It is best if you scheduled an appointment with your ENT specialist as soon as possible.

While hearing loss is often gradual, temporary hearing loss occurs sometimes. Temporary hearing loss is usually a result of being exposed to loud noises. However, it is advisable that your ENT specialist offers his opinion on the extent of your problem and examines the possible causes and treatment options for you.

Your doctor will likely carry out hearing tests to estimate how extensive the problem is. Depending on your diagnosis, hearing aids may be recommended to alleviate the hearing loss. They facilitate better hearing by amplifying sound waves. Hearing aids come in different styles, with modern techniques allowing discreetness.

Your schedule might not allow you to see an ENT specialist as soon as is recommended. If this is the case, you should consider trying an online hearing test. Created by ENT professionals, the test is accurate and efficient in diagnosing the extent of hearing problems.

2. Recurrent Sinusitis

Sinusitis is often dismissed as a symptom of the common cold. However, sinus problems can develop into severe ear, nose, and throat infections if not treated. If you experience recurrent sinusitis spells or have had sinus problems for an extended period, it is about time you saw an ENT doctor.

While sinusitis is often acute, it can also be chronic and cause unpleasant symptoms. These symptoms include:

Yellow and green mucus discharge from the nose

Fatigue

Smelling difficulties

Blurred vision

Fever

Dental soreness

Treatment options for sinusitis vary depending on whether its cause is bacterial, fungal, or viral. Similarly, different types of sinusitis present varying symptoms. Recurrent sinusitis is particularly problematic, and it may necessitate a prompt visit to your ENT doctor.

3. Tinnitus

Tinnitus usually presents itself as a ringing in the ears. Most tinnitus cases are temporary and are often caused by loud music and intoxication. However, if you notice that your symptoms are aggravating, seek the help of an ENT specialist.

While it is often a temporary infection, tinnitus can be a sign of a bigger underlying problem. If so, it could affect the quality of your day-to-day activities. Some cases of hearing loss can be linked to tinnitus. However, not all tinnitus cases are related to hearing loss.

Tinnitus can appear more severe to people with hearing loss. This is often because the absence of sound caused by impaired hearing makes the sounds generated by tinnitus appear amplified. If hearing tests reveal you have hearing loss, you should treat the problem to improve tinnitus symptoms.

4. Persistent or recurrent Ear Infections

Ear infections are particularly prevalent in children. However, they are not unheard of in adults. If you experience recurrent or persistent ear pains or conditions, it is advisable to seek the opinion of a qualified ENT professional.

Ear infections present varying symptoms and causes and can be irritating, especially at your place of work. Recurrent ear infections could be a sign of a more serious underlying condition. Your doctor should offer advice and medication to help you stop the infections or treat any underlying causes.

5. Persistent Nasal Congestion

The ears, nose, and eyes are connected; one of the organs can express symptoms of an infection in the other. A persistently congested nasal cavity can be a symptom of an ear infection. A blocked nose is in itself a distressing symptom that restricts your breathing and runs down your social capabilities.

If your nasal congestion is persistent or recurrent, you may want to visit your ENT doctor. A qualified ENT specialist is your best chance at discovering the cause of your persistent nasal congestion. They also have various solutions to unblock your nasal cavity and keep the source of the problem at bay.

The most common causes of nasal congestions include allergies, a deviated septum, or nasal, ear, or throat infections. Whichever is the cause of your nasal blockage, seeing a qualified ENT specialist will offer you the right solutions for your problem.