What are the Pros and Cons of Mass Texting?

When you want to get a message out to a lot of people, you might consider sending an email or updating your social media platforms. The problem is that some solutions available can go unnoticed and thus become less effective than you anticipated. Mass texting, on the other hand, does not suffer from this issue. People are a lot more inclined to read text messages than they are to open emails or check their social media statuses. Before you start using mass texting, though, you need to weigh up its pros and cons.

Recipients Have Already Opted In

Receiving an unsolicited message can be quite annoying. This is one of the reasons why people stop opening certain emails. With mass texting, your recipients have already opted in to receive your messages. They are already primed to like and engage with your message and its content.

Perfect Timing

Email might be ubiquitous with businesses and other parties, but it has a serious flaw; you cannot tell when someone will read your email. The recipient might open your email as soon as they receive it, in a week or even never. Over 95% of all text messages are opened within three seconds of being received.

Mass texting allows you to send messages at the right time and to time them perfectly. For example, businesses that have a timed sale can announce it via mass texting which allows customers to take advantage of the sale while it is still ongoing.

Mass Texting Can Be Personalized and Tailored

When many people hear mass texting, they think it involves an organization sending the same text message to all their recipients. This is not true because these texts can be personalized so that each recipient receives a message that is right for them. The personalization makes it seem like each message was sent individually.

Also, text messaging can be used for many things. Businesses can use it to send offers and deals, announcements, appointment reminders, and a lot more. Political parties also use mass texting to reach constituents and donors. A political CRM platform like Tatango makes it easy for campaigns to not only reach as many people as possible but to also carry out fundraising campaigns through integration with fundraising solutions and platforms.

Mass Texting is Affordable

Mass texting is a lot less expensive than direct mail, email, social media marketing, and other forms of digital and traditional marketing. It also has a very high return on investment.

Messaging Frequency

A notable downside of using mass messaging is that you cannot use it too often. If you do, you will annoy some people and they will opt out of our messaging services. Remember that many mass messaging platforms allow people to unsubscribe easily, and you do not want people going for the option. Mass texting is very beneficial for numerous types of businesses, organizations, and parties. However, it is also a good idea to consider its downsides when deciding if it would be right for you.